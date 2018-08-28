Skipper Ridley leads by example as Harleston Magpies men win again

Tom Ridley got the only goal as Harleston Magpies overcame a strong challenge from visitors Cambridge University Picture: PAT LEATE Archant

Harleston Magpies were grateful for a goal from skipper Tom Ridley as they saw off Cambridge University 1-0 to maintain their climb up the East League Premier Division table.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Looking for a fourth straight win, Magpies worked their way into the game and Simon Hipwell was denied by a good save before they got their noses in front when Ridley fired home from close range at a short corner.

The hosts were put under some pressure after the break, with the students missing one glorious chance, but they held firm and might have stretched their lead. Jack Hobbs fired one good opportunity wide while top scorer Dave Gilbert was smartly denied by the keeper.

“It was a very mature performance,” said Ridley afterwards. “Every man put in a shift. I was happy with my goal as scoring more is something I am trying to add to my game. Ultimately though it doesn’t matter who scores as long as we get the win.”

Norwich City continue to struggle at the bottom of the table, with just one point to their name, but they gave second-placed Wapping a decent game before going down 2-1, with Cameron Cooke on target.

Dereham were beaten in a seven-goal thriller in Premier B, losing 4-3 at home to Wapping’s second team.

It has been a tough start to the season for both Norwich City’s senior teams, with the seconds bottom of Division 1N after losing five out of six. Their latest defeat came at home to Wisbech, with the visitors coming away with a 3-2 win despite goals from Harry Gill and Chris Perry.

In the same section Harleston Magpies II shared the points with Cambridge City III after a goalless draw.

It was a miserable day for Norfolk’s four representatives in Division 2N, with all of them losing.

Norwich Dragons were edged out 2-1 at Bury St Edmunds (Matt Knights) while Dereham II lost 4-1 at Long Sutton, Pelicans 6-1 at City of Peterborough III and Norwich City III 7-0 at home to leaders Cambridge Nomads.

Broadland Exiles maintained their perfect record in Division 5NE by beating Magpies IV 5-1 with goals from Robbie Dix, Robbie Whiting, Ian White and Fergus Clarke (2). Simon Newbury scored the consolation.