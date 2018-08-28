Harleston Magpies Ladies win again to go joint top of East Conference

Action from the East League match between Norwich Dragons' second and third teams, with Grace Brown and Jess Haw battling for possession Picture: CLUB Archant

Harleston Magpies Ladies are off the top of the East Conference table on goal difference only after another excellent win at the weekend.

They made the long journey to take on Sevenoaks knowing it would be a tough game with reduced numbers due to injuries but still came away with a 2-1 win, their fourth in five matches.

Sevenoaks dominated early on but solid defending kept them out and when Magpies won a short corner within the first 10 minutes it was comfortably slotted home low and hard by Lauren Rowe. Within a few minutes Magpies won a second corner which once again Rowe converted with an awesome drag flick.

Sevenoaks fought back, winning short corners and a penalty stroke, but could not get on the scoreboard before half-time.

The home side came out strongly in the second half but an impressive team effort from Magpies kept them out.

Sevenoaks won several short corners and finally slotted one home with 10 minutes remaining.

Magpies still went for a third goal and Lara Taylor made a brilliant run down the right, passing the ball across the circle for a deflection from Rowe which beat the goalkeeper which was given initially but then disallowed.

Sevenoaks then opted to go to a kicking back but Magpies stayed strong to secure another three points to join Cambridge City on 12 points at the top.

Next week Magpies welcome local rivals Ipswich to Weybread.

Squad: L Barber (captain), M Brown (GK), K Sitch, D Francis, F Burrell, L Taylor, L Rowe, L Clymer, J Bloom, T Findlay, R Winter, G Gardens, C Seaman, A Nunn.

It was a free weekend for players in the Empresa Norfolk Women’s League but Premier Division leaders Broadland kept themselves busy with a friendly against Norwich City III, which they lost 4-2.

Both Broadland goals were scored by Nikki Kent, the first after good work from Emma Goldsmith, Helen Kelly and Natasha Blyth and the second following a one two with Danni Parke. City’s scorers were Olivia Greenway (2), Emma Richardson and Zara Howes.

In another friendly Broadland III drew 1-1 at Loddon II (Carolyn Duthie).

Dereham Ladies maintained their impressive start to the East League season by reeling off a sixth straight win to go five points clear at the top of Division 1N.

They saw off Ipswich II 4-0, with the first goal coming when a short corner routine saw Grace Gowing play the ball on to the foot of a Ipswich defender on the goalline.

Becca Gibbs stepped up to convert the penalty stroke and then doubled her tally from another short corner.

Good interplay down the right hand side from Ella Dye, Marie James and Sam Colman saw further opportunities created, with one of these being converted after a cracking cross D ball from Ella Dye was met at full stretch by Gowing to deflect home, giving a 3-0 cushion at half-time.

Dereham continued to pepper the Ipswich goal in the second half and another effective short corner routine saw Hayley Toleman deflect home to seal a comfortable win. Ali Waters was awarded player of the match. Next weekend Dereham travel to second place Bedford.

Norwich Dragons made it back to back wins in impressive fashion when they became the first team to beat Bedford in Division 1N this season.

Dragons followed up a cracking 5-0 win at Ipswich II the previous week by seeing off the high-flyers 3-1 at The Den to move to within three points of the promotion places.

The hosts moved ahead after 10 minutes when Issy Wolfe converted with her first touch after a moving involving Tabba Tabrett and Maddy Reynolds. The Dragons then put some distance between themselves and Bedford, converting a penalty corner through a textbook straight strike from Jess Bennett.

The second half saw Katy Hands make it 3-0 when she reacted quickly to a save from the keeper and although Bedford pulled one back Dragons comfortably saw out the game.

Lowestoft had a tough day on the road, losing 5-1 at Cambridge City III.

Harleston Magpies II appear to be warming to the task in Premier Division. After taking just one point from their first three fixtures they are now unbeaten in three, and won for the first time on Saturday when they beat St Albans II 4-2. Goals from Laura Tibbenham (2), Katherine Ridley and Lucy Whiting secured an excellent away win, while keeper Jade Daly made an important contribution with some good saves.

Norwich City suffered their third defeat of the season when they went down 2-0 at home to Canterbury II, with Sophie Mullan being named player of the match.

There was a derby match in Division 2NE, with the second and third teams of Norwich Dragons going head to head, and the seconds came out on top 4-2 to stay third in the table, just three points behind leaders Watton.

The seconds went ahead through Donna Vaughan, only for Harriet Marlee to equalise, but further goals from Jess Haw and Lucy Morton put the high-flyers 3-1 ahead at the break.

Vaughan converted a penalty corner early in the second half to make it 4-1 before Hannah Ellis put one away for the thirds.

Watton made it six wins out of six by hammering bottom side Felixstowe 11-0 while Yarmouth beat Norwich City II 1-0 to record their first win of the season.