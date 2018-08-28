Men’s hockey: Harleston Magpies up to fourth as good form continues

Former international Tim Whiteman was on target as Harleston Magpies came away from Chelmsford with a 3-1 victory Picture: Pat Leate Patricia Leate

Harleston Magpies moved up to fourth in the Premier Division after maintaining their good form with a 3-1 win at Chelmsford.

The visitors started strongly and took the lead when Thomas Ridley found David Gilbert who calmly spun round the keeper to place the ball into the back of the goal.

Keeper Chris Leek then pulled off a couple of good saves before Tim Whiteman made it 2-0 from a short corner.

The second half turned out to be a much more even affair, with the Essex side pulling one back, but Magpies had the final say when Leigh Sitch deflected home from another short corner. Next up is a big home game against Cambridge University, who are one place and two points above them.

Norwich City’s tough start to the season at a higher level continued when they went down 4-1 at home to leaders St Albans, who have yet to drop a point. Cameron Cooke was on target for the hosts while Harry Brown was man of the match.

Dereham maintained their solid form in Premier B with a 1-1 draw at Blueharts.

Like their first team, Norwich City II were up against the leaders in Division 1N and it was a similar outcome as they went down 5-1 at Sudbury (Ben Withers). Magpies II are fifth after drawing 1-1 at home to Cambridge University II.

Norwich Dragons had their best result of the season so far in Division 2N when they won a derby clash with Norwich City III 5-0. Responding to a rousing pre-match team talk from captain Ollie Buck they scored four in the first half, with Rupert Snelling, Jono Chaney-Baxter, Sam Avery and Stu Leate all getting on the scoresheet. Man of the match Will Main put the icing on the cake after the break.

Pelicans beat Kettering 5-1 at Lynnsport while Dereham II saw off Bourne Deeping II 5-2.

North Norfolk kept the pressure on Division 3NE leaders UEA by beating Dragons III 4-1 while Dragons II saw off Ipswich and East Suffolk II 2-1 (Eddie Gould, Jason Wolfe).

Norwich City IV got back to winning ways against Watton in Division 4E, cruising home 4-0 (Haren Patel 2, Adie Land, Joe Konieczny).

Broadland Exiles, joint pace-setters in Division 5NE, defeated North Norfolk II 4-1 at Cromer. Mark Varley scored a brace and Ian White and Rob Whiting contributed a goal apiece.