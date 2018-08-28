Harleston Magpies Ladies prepare to host early East Conference pacesetters

Harleston Magpies Ladies are in action at Weybread on Saturday Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Harleston Magpies Ladies are at home to East Conference leaders Cambridge City on Sunday (1.30pm). City have beaten Southgate, Ipswich and Bedford so far, scoring 11 times without conceding, while Magpies have also had made a positive start, with two wins out of three.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last week they beat Southgate away 3-1 with goals from Lauren Rowe and Lara Taylor (2). Magpies took the lead after three minutes, only for Southgate to equalise before half-time. However two tremendous goals from Taylor at the start of the second half effectively killed the game off.

The previous week Magpies pushed a strong Wimbledon side all the way before going down 4-3 and clearly have the capability to take on the top teams in the league. They will need that same tenacity if they are going to get a result against a confident side.

Squad: L Barber (capt), M Brown, K Sitch, L Greenacre, D Francis, F Burrell, L Taylor, L Rowe, L Whiting, E Lee-Smith, J Bloom, L Clymer, T Findlay, R Winter, L Summers, C Seaman, A Nunn.