Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Harleston Magpies Ladies prepare to host early East Conference pacesetters

PUBLISHED: 09:21 19 October 2018

Harleston Magpies Ladies are in action at Weybread on Saturday Picture: Mick Howes

Harleston Magpies Ladies are in action at Weybread on Saturday Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Harleston Magpies Ladies are at home to East Conference leaders Cambridge City on Sunday (1.30pm). City have beaten Southgate, Ipswich and Bedford so far, scoring 11 times without conceding, while Magpies have also had made a positive start, with two wins out of three.

Last week they beat Southgate away 3-1 with goals from Lauren Rowe and Lara Taylor (2). Magpies took the lead after three minutes, only for Southgate to equalise before half-time. However two tremendous goals from Taylor at the start of the second half effectively killed the game off.

The previous week Magpies pushed a strong Wimbledon side all the way before going down 4-3 and clearly have the capability to take on the top teams in the league. They will need that same tenacity if they are going to get a result against a confident side.

Squad: L Barber (capt), M Brown, K Sitch, L Greenacre, D Francis, F Burrell, L Taylor, L Rowe, L Whiting, E Lee-Smith, J Bloom, L Clymer, T Findlay, R Winter, L Summers, C Seaman, A Nunn.

Sport Most Read

Opinion: ‘Superb performance, thoroughly deserved’ – Canaries fans savour brilliant win at Forest

Timm Klose celebrates City's winner at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Daniel Farke brings soaring Norwich City back to earth after superb 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose slams home Norwich City's winner over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘I was smiling even before the ball was in’ – City star bouncing at his career-first intervention

A humble Timm Klose celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich City fans after an excellent comeback at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Championship win at Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose celebrates scoring City's equaliser at Forest with Jordan Rhodes, left, and Onel Hernandez, right Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Klose the two-goal hero as Canaries fight back in superb style to upset Forest

Timm Klose heads home Norwich City's equaliser at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy