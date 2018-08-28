Spooky goings-on for the King’s Lynn fans

King's Lynn teenager Callum Gill will be looking to put in a good performance at the annual Halloween Carnival Night Picture: Damien Widdows Archant

There will be plenty of fireworks on and off track at King’s Lynn’s Adrian Flux Arena on Saturday (5pm) for the annual Halloween Carnival Night.

This is one of the biggest nights of the season with many casual spectators drawn in to join the regular fans with so many additional off-track activities to compliment the on-track action, including a gigantic fireworks display, free funfair rides for children and the hugely popular Halloween fancy dress parade where all adults and children who turn up in fancy dress get to do a lap of the track to show off their costumes to the thousands of fans – and also get a free goody bag for their effort as well.

On track there are three fantastic formulas in action, including the Unlimited Bangers, 1300 Stock Cars and Reliant Robins.

A field of 95 Unlimited Bangers are currently booked in for action and with two titles up for grabs in the shape of the King of the Fens and the 25 & Under Championship of GB plenty of action is guaranteed.

Lynn teenager Callum Gill had to miss the middle half of this season but has certainly returned to action with a bang with a superb performance at the Unlimited Banger World Final at Ipswich recently.

Last year Callum was runner-up in the 25 & Under Championship of GB and he will be looking to go one better at this year’s championship.

With last year’s winner Tom Waller excluded from the race on age, Gill will have a great chance of winning the big race.

The Predators will be represented by the always-lively Kieran Bowman and it is also good to see Robert Betts back in action after a lay-off with injury. Bowman will be looking to consolidate his lead at the head of the Entertainer League.

The 1300 Stock Cars are also in action as are the Reliant Robins.

Willie Skoyles and Lee Sampson will both be travelling up to Cowdenbeath in Scotland over the weekend for the latest round of the 2L Stock Car National Series.

Skoyles will enter the weekend with a 26-point lead at the head of the table over European Champion Diggy Smith.