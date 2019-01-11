Search

Greg Harlow determined to get his hands on Open Singles crown at Potters

11 January, 2019 - 13:21
Greg Harlow knows he will have plenty to think about at Potters Picture: Mike Copestake

Greg Harlow knows he will have plenty to think about at Potters Picture: Mike Copestake

Archant

Greg Harlow is looking to end a long wait to get his hands on one of the bowls world’s most prestigious titles.

Ladies champion Katherine Rednall Picture: ArchantLadies champion Katherine Rednall Picture: Archant

The world number one took home to Open Singles crown at the World Indoor Championship at Potters back in 2010 – and wants a repeat this year.

Harlow knows what it takes to win - and where the dangers lie.

“It was a fantastic feeling when I lifted the World Open Singles trophy,” he said. “It is the title that all the players want to win each year.

“It’s the biggest event of the year – an event that all the players are hyped up for. I’ve certainly been putting in a lot of extra practise over the Christmas and New Year period.”

Harlow isn’t the only big name with his eyes on the prize – former champions such as Paul Foster, Alex Marshall and Stuart Anderson will feature at the business end of the tournament at Potters Resort, at Hopton. Then there are players like Mark Dawes, a surprise winner a year ago.

“Even those that are underdogs could come through on a good run and win,” said City of Ely star Harlow.

“Sometimes it’s about form over the fortnight, as well as the ability and the class of the players.

“There are many, many players in this tournament that on their given day can produce that form. All of us know we could get tripped up at any hurdle. We all know right from round one we have got to be on our game.

“I’ve drawn Brendan Egan from Australia in my first round match. All the guys that come from Australia are good players and all won good qualifying rounds to get to where they are, so I’ll treat it as if I was playing Paul Foster in the first round. It’s going to be a tough opening game for me.”

Harlow’s title bid begins a week on Monday when BBC TV begin their coverage of the second week of the championships.

In the women’s singles, Suffolk’s Katherine Rednall is looking for a third successive success, which would emulate Carol Ashby’s achievement in 2005, and is relishing stepping on to the world stage as defending champion.

“It is a nice feeling – it has been every time,” she said. “People have said, ‘Is there pressure that goes with it?’ I guess there is, but I never really feel it. It’s just a joy to play in the championships – every year is exciting.”

