Season finale for Great Yarmouth Racecourse

Oceanus - winning at Great Yarmouth in May - will be looking for a repeat in the season finale Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Great Yarmouth Racecourse hosts its season finale on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 111 horses have been declared for the eight-race card – which starts at 1.30pm and ends at 5pm.

Oceanus can make a successful switch to the Flat in the Jark (KL) Handicap following a recent run over hurdles.

The four-year-old, trained by Julia Feilden, did not run up to scratch over obstacles at Huntingdon, but is better judged on his form on the level, especially at this track.

He won over this mile and a quarter in May and was third over the course and distance in August.

Elsewhere, Cosmic Law can rule the roost on his first try in public on an artificial surface when he contests the first all-weather fast-track qualifier of the winter season at Newcastle.

The Richard Fahey-trained colt has had a decent juvenile season, highlighted by his victory in the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom in June. He has been quite highly tried and ran a good race on his latest start when third to Vintage Brut in the Listed Rockingham Stakes.

Cosmic Law can take advantage of a drop in grade for the Ladbrokes Home Of The Odds Boost Conditions Stakes. Reputation should also relish coming down in class when he lines up for the Betway Optional Claiming Handicap. The John Quinn-trained five-year-old has run in some of the biggest sprint handicaps, including the Stewards’ Cup and Great St Wilfrid Handicap. He was not beaten that far in either and shaped well on his latest start when fifth at Kempton a month ago.

Taoiseach has looked a winner waiting to happen in his two starts for Henry Candy and can oblige in the 100% Profit Boost At 32Redsport.com Handicap at Kempton. The son of Roderic O’Connor has finished third at Chelmsford and second at Windsor in the past month. He certainly showed improved form the last day and looks ready to make a successful handicap debut.

Outrage only went down by a head on his last visit to the Sunbury track and can make amends in the 32Red Handicap over six furlongs. In the meantime, Daniel Kubler’s six-year-old has collected over the minimum trip at Newcastle.

YARMOUTH TIPS

1.30 Khafooq, 2.00 Frankellina, 2.30 Maqsad, 3.00 Nashirah, 3.30 Nelson River, 4.00 Oceanus, 4.30 Soaring Spirits, 5.00 Whitecrest.