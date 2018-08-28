Search

Great Yarmouth Rotarians win regional golf tournament

PUBLISHED: 15:30 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:30 22 November 2018

Finalists in the Rotary District 1080 (East Anglia) Knock Out Cup (from left): John Rice, John Ebbage, Alan Spinks and Alan Carman.

Archant

Great Yarmouth Haven Rotary Club’s Alan Spinks and Alan Carman have recorded a notable regional win.

They beat Ryston Park Golf Club president John Rice and club member John Ebbage in the final of Rotary District 1080 (East Anglia) Knock-Out Cup. The match at Bawburgh Golf Club went to the 17th hole which the Great Yarmouth pair won to seal a 3&2 success.

It was a very close match and was level until the 14th hole and played in a very sporting fashion. The winners are both members of Great Yarmouth & Caister Golf Club, with Spinks playing off 13 and Carman 17.

There were 76 entrants for the Turkey Trot at Thetford and the winner was Andrew Bloom with 37 points. The 12-handicapper topped the list for Division One with a round which was highlighted by a strong finish, with just four strokes dropped on the back nine.

Six-handicap Paul Pearce also played the last few holes well – he birdied both the 16th and 17th along with pars at 15 and 18 and that took his score to a creditable 36pts.

