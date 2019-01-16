Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Frostbites sailors take on gusty winds

16 January, 2019 - 12:06
Action from Norwich Frostbite SC Picture: Sue Grief

Action from Norwich Frostbite SC Picture: Sue Grief

Archant

Despite very gusty conditions for Frostbites sailors, six Norfolk Dinghy helms took up the challenge and a single reef was ordered.

In the first race, the two leading boats, Kevin Edwards, crewed by daughter Ellie sailing B19 Minnie, and David Mackley, crewed by Linda Allen in B6 Lucifer beyond repair, enjoyed some close tacking from the bottom mark, past the clubhouse and up to the top mark during the first round, but at the bottom mark in the second lap an untimely gust hit Lucifer beyond repair and she broached and capsized leaving Minnie to take the win by some margin. Twinkle, helmed by Danny Tyrrell and crewed by Bruce Thompson, was third.

In the second race only three boats ventured out but the conditions had improved slightly. Danny Tyrrell in Twinkle led for most of the race but was overhauled on the final beat by Wild Duck, helmed by Geoff Coulthard, who went on to win with Tyrrell second in Twinkle and Bernie Woodcock third in Echo.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’m gutted for him’ – England skipper feels for Norfolk star Stone as injury ends West Indies tour early

Olly Stone's tour of West Indies with England has come to a premature finish Picture: David Davies/PA

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Stat attack: Rhodes has provided good support but Pukki is so important to City

Jordan Rhodes, pictured celebrating a goal at Sheffield United in August, has been competing with Teemu Pukki, left, for City's lead striker role this season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists