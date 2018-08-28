Youngsters enjoy their trip to East Tuddenham fishery

Rhys and Benjamin were amongst the fish at East Tuddenham at the weekend Picture: Tony Hull Photography Archant

Norfolk & Suffolk Flyfishers’ restocking at East Tuddenham meant plenty of trout came to the nets on the last two sell-out ‘Try the Fly’ sessions of the season.

Special mention to under-12s Rhys Nunn from Tharston and Benjamin Brown from Barnham Broom. Most fish fell to damsel nymphs or small white lures in the testing conditions.

Whilst the autumnal sunshine has been beautiful, the lack of rain means the lake water level is still low at Rocklands Mere Fishery.

Late afternoons, when the sun has dropped, have seen some great rises and the majority of fish have fallen to small buzzers and nymphs.

On Saturday the fishery welcomed the Bintry Mill group who enjoy some great competitive dry fly fishing, in particular on Humpys. Sunday saw some excellent sport with plenty of CDC buzzer and damsel nymph action and a rod average of four.

Jan Lewandowski, from Thetford, banked six rainbows in a morning session, all on CDC buzzers.