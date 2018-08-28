Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Youngsters enjoy their trip to East Tuddenham fishery

PUBLISHED: 10:16 23 October 2018 | UPDATED: 10:16 23 October 2018

Rhys and Benjamin were amongst the fish at East Tuddenham at the weekend Picture: Tony Hull Photography

Rhys and Benjamin were amongst the fish at East Tuddenham at the weekend Picture: Tony Hull Photography

Archant

Norfolk & Suffolk Flyfishers’ restocking at East Tuddenham meant plenty of trout came to the nets on the last two sell-out ‘Try the Fly’ sessions of the season.

Special mention to under-12s Rhys Nunn from Tharston and Benjamin Brown from Barnham Broom. Most fish fell to damsel nymphs or small white lures in the testing conditions.

Whilst the autumnal sunshine has been beautiful, the lack of rain means the lake water level is still low at Rocklands Mere Fishery.

Late afternoons, when the sun has dropped, have seen some great rises and the majority of fish have fallen to small buzzers and nymphs.

On Saturday the fishery welcomed the Bintry Mill group who enjoy some great competitive dry fly fishing, in particular on Humpys. Sunday saw some excellent sport with plenty of CDC buzzer and damsel nymph action and a rod average of four.

Jan Lewandowski, from Thetford, banked six rainbows in a morning session, all on CDC buzzers.

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Championship win against Aston Villa

Louis Thompson was forced off a minute or two after his late arrival with a suspected dislocated shoulder Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: A special place and huge pride in wearing the shirt – Rhodes admits he has caught the Norwich City bug

Jordan Rhodes (left) gets a big hug from Timm Klose following Norwich City's comeback win over Aston Villa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Norwich City’s magnificent 18-pass goal – made in Germany, finished in England

Jordan Rhodes celebrates with Moritz Leitner after being on the end of City's 18-pass move for the winning goal against Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Daniel Farke hails headline-grabber Jordan Rhodes but admits thoughts with the injured Louis Thompson after 2-1 Aston Villa win

Daniel Farke and Jordan Rhodes together at the final whistle

Opinion: Leitner’s emergence as a Championship star continues with superb display during City’s victory over Villa

Moritz Leitner was in fine form for the Canaries against Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy