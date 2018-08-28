Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Richard Johnson and Olly Murphy could be the men to follow at Fakenham Christmas meeting

PUBLISHED: 06:00 18 December 2018

Richard Johnson is gunning for success at Fakenham Picture: Ian Burt

Richard Johnson is gunning for success at Fakenham Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

The Queen has an outstanding chance of taking the honours in Fakenham’s feature race this afternoon on a six-race card which champion jockey Richard Johnson and trainer Olly Murphy could dominate.

Trained by Charlie Longsdon and ridden by Jonathan Burke, Forth Bridge is yet to win a chase in seven attempts although he was third at Wincanton in November after having been fourth at Uttoxeter the previous month. He has four opponents in the 1.50pm feature, the Sky Sports Handicap Chase over 21 furlongs worth almost £17,000.

Favourite will be the Andrew Martin trained Militarian, a winner at Taunton at the end of November while Enjoy Responsibly, under seven-pound claimer Harrison Beswick for trainer Oliver Sherwood has a leading chance too. The gelding was third at Hereford after a break, having previously won over course and distance in Norfolk in March.

Johnson and Murphy could be the ones to follow. In the 12.50pm opening mares’ novice hurdle they have It’s O Kay, a Leicester winner last time, and she probably only has to worry about Sula Island under Wayne Hutchinson for Alan King in the seven-runner contest.

The 1.20pm sees Johnson and Murphy with Todd, previously third and second at Fakenham although Little Millie for Neil King and Master of Finance for Lucy Wadham are worthy handicap hurdle rivals.

After the feature, six go in the 2.20pm handicap hurdle with Johnson and Murphy on The Very Thing, a Wetherby runner-up after finishing third at Fakenham in October. Martin Keighley’s Primogeniture looks the main threat while Wymondham-based trainer Caroline Fry has Norfolk-based Fergus Gregory on board Schap, appearing for the first time since May.

The following 2.50pm novice chase sees the Johnson and Murphy combination with So Sorry Sarah although possible favourite is Thomas Todd, a Musselburgh winner trained by Laura Morgan and ridden by Ryan Day.

A quartet go in the finale, the 3.20pm maiden hurdle and Murphy legs up Noel Fehily on French import Doncesar De Pretot, having a first run for trainer since leaving Pierre Chemin in France and since a subsequent wind operation. Kilbrew Boy under Kielan Woods for Ben Case looks the main rival having been sixth in a 17-runner contest at Warwick at the end of last month.

Selections: 12.50pm It’s O Kay; 1.20pm Todd; 1.50pm Enjoy Responsibly; 2.20pm The Very Thing; 2.50pm So Sorry Sarah; 3.20pm Kilbrew Boy.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Roadworks begin on A370

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Council to reward carers for ‘hard work’ and to improve recruitment and retention

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

‘For us in Norwich, this is a good deal’ - MP’s thoughts on UK’s Brexit deal

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Pic: Eliza Boo Photography

‘It’s not the referee that’s cost us three points, it’s ourselves’ – City U23s boss keeps his cool after dramatic finish

Alfie Payne in action during Norwich City U23s' 1-1 draw with Sunderland at Colney Picture: Norwich City
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists