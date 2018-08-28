Leading trainers prepare to do battle at Fakenham

Fixed Rate looks set to return to Fakenham Racecourse for next Wednesday's meeting Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

The Greene King IPA Novice Chase over two miles is the feature of Fakenham’s second meeting of the new National Hunt season on Wednesday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A winner’s prize of £8,000 from a contest worth a total of £14,000 has attracted entries from leading trainers Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson.

Nicholls has three, including Amour De Nuit, a winner at Ludlow this week, who will be looking to complete a hat-trick of victories. He has also entered Djingle and Movewiththetimes.

Henderson has pencilled in Jenkins, a winner on chase debut at Stratford while a former Fakenham scorer Fixed Rate, from Charlie Mann’s stable, is among the 14 entries off at 2.30pm.

The other chase on the seven-race card, the 3.30pm handicap chase over 21 furlongs, has attracted 12 entries, including three last-time winners.

Beau Saucy from Olly Murphy’s yard won at Wincanton last week, Tim Vaughan’s Eric The Third was successful at Plumpton in September and Hepijeu, representing Stuart Edmunds, won his last three races, at Huntingdon twice this month and at Uttoxeter in September.

The remainder of the card sees four hurdle contests and a bumper. The opening maiden hurdle at 1pm has two entries which were second last time. Mick Channon’s Glen Forsa ran at Newton Abbott while Oliver Sherwood’s grey gelding Cervaro Mix was runner-up at Fontwell a fortnight ago.

The same distance will be covered in the 1.30pm handicap hurdle in which Neil King looks to run recent Stratford winner Canford Thompson. Newmarket-based trainer Lucy Wadham had Master Of Finance third at Fakenham’s opening meeting of the season and he is likely to run again.

The 2pm fillies’ hurdle may see Nicholls’ interesting Lisa De Vassy. The filly looks set for a hurdles debut having last tasted action on the flat at St Cloud in France, when third.

Polished Rock from Johnny Farrelly’s stable, is out to make it a hat-trick if going in the 3pm handicap hurdle, having won at Uttoxeter and Southwell.

The meeting ends with the bumper at 4pm, a NH flat race, in which Alex Hales may run Jimmi Chew, second in a point-to-point at Bangor in February.