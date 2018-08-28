Search

Abandoned: Fakenham race meeting falls foul of freezing weather

PUBLISHED: 07:38 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 24 January 2019

Thursday's meeting at Fakenham has been abandoned Picture: Ian Burt

Thursday's meeting at Fakenham has been abandoned Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Thursday’s meeting at Fakenham has been cancelled due to a frozen track.

Clerk of the course David Hunter had been due to inspect at 7am ahead of the afternoon card, but he was able to make an earlier call after temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight.

“It wasn’t a difficult decision to make but again a horrible decision to have to make,” he said. “The next race meeting is in a week’s time so let’s hope things don’t continue like this.”

The track tweeted: “Today’s race meeting abandoned at 6.15 this morning due to frost. Minimum temperature last night -6.5C and max temperature today will be +3 at 1pm.”

