Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Webber looking for New Year’s Day success at Fakenham

PUBLISHED: 13:48 31 December 2018

Racing returns to Fakenham for the New Years Day meeting Picture: Archant

Racing returns to Fakenham for the New Years Day meeting Picture: Archant

Archant 2017

Trainer Paul Webber from Banbury will be hoping his New Year’s Day journey to north Norfolk pays off when he holds excellent chances in the final three contests on Fakenham’s six-race card.

Jockey Richie McLernon partners all of Webber’s hopefuls, starting with the JP McManus-owned Youknowell in the 2.30pm handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old mare was third at Leicester when down in trip but reverts to three miles, the distance over which she scored in November at Plumpton. Main rivals in the nine-runner field are Olly Murphy’s Todd, the gelding a Fakenham winner under champion jockey Richard Johnson at the last meeting, and the Paul Henderson-trained Minella Gathering, the gelding fourth at Lingfield three weeks ago, having a first run for 237 days.

McLernon and Webber have Volt Face in the novice chase at 3.05pm, the gelding fifth at Sandown three weeks ago, having a first run since wind surgery. Molly Carew, for Richard Dunne and Neil Mulholland will be favourite after finishing second at Sandown while Murphy has David England on Craigmor, a Stratford winner.

Biggest field is the 10-runner maiden hurdle which ends the action at 3.40pm. McLernon and Webber have Starjac, a Huntingdon third in November after previously finishing runner-up at Fakenham. Kings Inn goes for Paul Nicholls, after a recent Doncaster second while also runner-up last time was Some Boy McCoy, Sherwood riding for Murphy.

Feature race is the six-runner handicap hurdle worth £9,000 to the winner at 1.55pm when favourite is Murphy’s The Very Thing who returns to Fakenham after finishing runner-up at the last meeting over a shorter trip.

Key rival could be Kilbrew Boy for Ben Case, the gelding a winner over course and distance a fortnight ago, while Alex Hales has Ceara Be, a Leicester runner-up at the start of December.

The amateur riders get their chance in the 1.20pm chase with Hannah Welch hoping to repeat her recent Wincanton victory on Alex Dunn’s Polo The Mumm who on that occasion was winning a first chase in 14 attempts.

Racing starts at 12.45pm with a selling hurdle which should go the way of likely odds-on favourite Blu Cavalier from Nicholls’ yard, the nine-year-old gelding third at Bangor recently after a lengthy break.

Selections: 12.45pm Blu Cavalier, 1.20pm Sideways, 1.55pm Kilbrew Boy, 2.30pm Youoknowell, 3.05pm Molly Carew, 3.40pm Kings Inn.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Thousands of homes are planned for Norwich, will 2019 be the year they get built?

An artist's impression of what the St Anne's Wharf development could look like when complete Pic: Archant Library.

Most Read

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge stabbing: Brave teen helps saves boy’s life

Saffy Applewhaite who stopped to perform first aid on a boy who had been stabbed with her Mum Sameena Ashgar.

Man arrested on suspicion of possessing knives and drugs following Ilford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in Britannia Road yesterday (December 30). Photo: Google

Baby Jesus beheaded in Ilford

The figures were installed underneath the Christmas Tree. Picture BPCA

Ilford covered market: Planning application proposes 800 person capacity

New jobs will be created in the market. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Team news: Farke facing ‘late decisions’ to ensure City are fresh for Brentford battle

Norwich City were beaten by two late goals against Derby - but must go again at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Press conference recap: Canaries prepare for New Year’s Day trip to Brentford

Next up for Daniel Farke anjd his high-flying Canaries is a trip to west London to take on Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Top 20 performance from Norwich City in 2018 - want to guess where our rivals were?

2018 - it's been a blast Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I’m not going back’ - Slimmer loses more than five stone and drops four dress sizes

Diane Malone who has been named Miss Slinky at Bowthorpe Slimming World. Here she is before her weight loss. Picture Lorraine Lewis.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists