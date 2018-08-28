Men’s hockey: Dereham maintain excellent run to boost hopes of promotion

Dereham beat fellow high-flyers Ipswich and East Suffolk 4-2 to move up to third place in the Premier B section of the East League.

They made it an impressive 17 points from a possible 21 to keep firmly in the hunt for promotion to the top flight behind the top two of Wapping II and East London.

Dereham had to do it the hard way on Saturday, scoring three times in the final 15 minutes to turn the match around.

They started well, taking the lead through Guy Crookes, but IES were level at the break and then went 2-1 ahead in the second half.

Keeper Simon Dolan kept Dereham in the game with some excellent saves and that set up a dramatic finale, with goals from Will Edwards, Andy Howarth and, in the final minute, Will Dewing securing the three points.

Harleston Magpies were without a game in Premier A, having played their scheduled fixture against West Herts before Christmas, and slipped five points behind leaders Wapping, who won 4-0 at Chelmsford.

Norwich City were beaten 4-0 at Bedford to remain just two points clear of the bottom two. Harry Brown was named man-of-the-match. It was also a bad day for City’s seconds, who went down 4-2 at home to Broxbourne to stay rooted to the foot of Division One. Jeremy Elliott and Tom Hindle were on target for the hosts.

In the same section Magpies’ seconds were beaten 3-2 at Upminster.

There were no wins for Norfolk sides in Division Two North - but three of the county’s representatives did manage to pick up a point.

Norwich Dragons drew 2-2 with visitors Cambridge Nomads after being 2-0 down inside 25 minutes. The hosts dragged one back from a short corner just before the half ended, courtesy of Rupert Snelling, and secured a point near the end when captain Olly Buck struck home a rebound from a short corner to claim his first league goal.

Pelicans had the same result against Cambridge South while Dereham II drew 1-1 at Kettering.

Norwich City III are still looking for their first win of the season after going down 4-0 at Long Sutton. Simon and Jonty Black, Dan Jeffers and Johnny Pyatt were all called up to the side and did a solid job.