Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Darren Webster crashes out of world championship

PUBLISHED: 17:30 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:33 18 December 2018

Norwich's Darren Webster is out of the world championship Picture: Lawrence Lustig

Norwich's Darren Webster is out of the world championship Picture: Lawrence Lustig

LAWRENCE LUSTIG

Norwich’s Darren Webster is out of the World Darts Championship – at the first hurdle.

Webster suffered a straight sets defeat at the hands Vincent Van der Voort at Alexandra Palace.

Van der Voort, who had beaten Lourence Ilagan on Monday, dumped out the number 13 seed, who managed to win only one leg, in the first set of the Tuesday afternoon clash.

A 140 helped the big Dutchman on his way to set two, before back-to-back 15-darters in the last two legs of the match saw him book his place in the third round.

“I didn’t play well but I played at little bit better than Darren,” said the Dutchman, who celebrated his birthday with the victory.

“All that mattered was getting through this match. It was difficult playing a day after winning the first match the day before so I’m not really concerned about the performance, only the result.

“I will have to play better in the next round but the main thing is that I will be there.”

Japanese star Seigo Asada came from two sets behind to defeat Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski in round one.

Austria’s Rowby-John Rodriguez tasted victory at Ally Pally for the first time in four attempts by defeating Ricky Evans.

The former PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship finalist claimed a 3-1 victory to move into round two, where he will face Spanish number one Cristo Reyes.

Former World Grand Prix and UK Open champion Robert Thornton was knocked out in the first round by Swedish debutant Daniel Larsson, who won 3-1 to set up a last 64 meeting with Kim Huybrechts.

There are still two other Norfolk hopes remaining in the competition – and both are in action on Thursday.

Steve Beaton, who lives at North Walsham, faces Chris Dobey – and if he wins he takes on Webster’s conqueror, Van der Voort – while Mervyn King, who lives at Bradwell, comes up against Jan Dekker.

The championships has already lost two of its biggest stars after world number three Peter Wright, who lives near Harleston, suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat to Toni Alcinas. The following day five-time world champion Raymond Van Barneveld crashed out after a 3-2 loss to Darius Labanauskas.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Three arrested following £45,000 drug haul discovery in Norwich

Police have seized £45,000 worth of cannabis from a property in Norwich. Photo shows a previous cannabis find. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich man banned from football after throwing banana skin at black Arsenal player in ‘racial gesture’

Averof Panteli. Photo: Thomas Hornall/PA Wire

Five hundred cannabis plants worth £200,000 uncovered in Felthorpe outbuilding

Some of the cannabis found in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists