City of Norwich athlete Dani Nimmock Britain’s best performer at Frankfurt Marathon

Dani Nimmock was in excellent form again at the Frankfurt Marathon. Picture: The Big Half Archant

City of Norwich AC member Dani Nimmock was the best performing British woman at the Frankfurt Marathon on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, representing England, clocked an impressive time of 2-38:54, which was enough to earn her 23rd place overall.

This was just outside of her personal best of 2-38:28, which was achieved when she won the Greater Manchester Marathon earlier this year.

It caps a memorable year for the former Dereham Neatherd High School pupil, who also set a new half marathon PB at The Big Half Marathon, and she is already formulating her marathon plans for next year.

Nimmock was followed home by Kent AC’s Amy Clements in 2:39:50 (25th) and Garscube Harriers’ Katie White in a PB of 2:40:31 (27th). Ethiopian athlete Meskerem Wondimagegn was first female in 2-20:36.

Lincoln Wellington’s Aaron Scott was the highest placed man from the British contingent as he clocked 2-16:57 to finish 23rd and second European male. Kelkie Woldaregay (Ethiopia) was first home in 2-06:37.