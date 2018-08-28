Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

City of Norwich athlete Dani Nimmock Britain’s best performer at Frankfurt Marathon

PUBLISHED: 16:21 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:21 29 October 2018

Dani Nimmock was in excellent form again at the Frankfurt Marathon. Picture: The Big Half

Dani Nimmock was in excellent form again at the Frankfurt Marathon. Picture: The Big Half

Archant

City of Norwich AC member Dani Nimmock was the best performing British woman at the Frankfurt Marathon on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, representing England, clocked an impressive time of 2-38:54, which was enough to earn her 23rd place overall.

This was just outside of her personal best of 2-38:28, which was achieved when she won the Greater Manchester Marathon earlier this year.

It caps a memorable year for the former Dereham Neatherd High School pupil, who also set a new half marathon PB at The Big Half Marathon, and she is already formulating her marathon plans for next year.

Nimmock was followed home by Kent AC’s Amy Clements in 2:39:50 (25th) and Garscube Harriers’ Katie White in a PB of 2:40:31 (27th). Ethiopian athlete Meskerem Wondimagegn was first female in 2-20:36.

Lincoln Wellington’s Aaron Scott was the highest placed man from the British contingent as he clocked 2-16:57 to finish 23rd and second European male. Kelkie Woldaregay (Ethiopia) was first home in 2-06:37.

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video: WATCH: Spot yourself in our Trowse 10K gallery

The CONAC Trowse 10k Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Prized pair, pass marks, Tim’s gap and Rhodes flap – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Bees bonus

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/10/2018

‘They’re a dangerous team’ – Bournemouth boss wary of in-form Canaries ahead of cup clash

Callum Wilson scored twice as Bournemouth won 3-0 at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

Video: Team news: Stiepermann and Cantwell ruled out of City’s trip to Bournemouth

Marco Stiepermann will miss City's cup clash with Bournemouth Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Hearts boss worried about extent of knee injury picked up by Norwich loanee Naismith

Norwich City loanee Steven Naismith is bidding for silverware at Hearts Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy