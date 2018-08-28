Search

Norwich rider Piper refuses to allow tree to stand in way of cyclo-cross victory

PUBLISHED: 16:48 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:49 20 November 2018

Norwich Veteran Jimmy Piper (Renvale RT) takes the 50+ win at the Hillyfields cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir

Archant

According to Jimmy Piper, his win in the Fifty-plus Vets at the Hillyfield cyclo-cross was uneventful – he got straight into the lead, and no one came past until he got to the chequered flag.

Ian Newby (Diss CC) leads Mark Powell (Stowmarket) and Andy Green (Iceni Velo) at Hilly fields Picture: Fergus MuirIan Newby (Diss CC) leads Mark Powell (Stowmarket) and Andy Green (Iceni Velo) at Hilly fields Picture: Fergus Muir

However, there was the small matter of going over the handlebars after slipping on a tree-root and cannoning into the next tree in line.

But cyclo-cross winners get to know how little time it takes to get back on a bike and Piper, from Norwich, still won comfortably.

Next highest-placed Norfolk man was Peter Farrell (East Coast Riders) who was 11th – his best of the season.

The course for this 10th round of the Eastern League at Colchester had both twisty sections through scrub and some fast runs under mature trees. There were also long straight dashes across mown grass, and it was here that James Madgwick, winner of the Senior Men’s event, opened his big lead – he reckoned he had the fitness to keep pushing on the straights which others utilised for recovery.

Second place lifted Kieran Jarvis to the top of the league table in time for the next round at Redgrave near Diss this Saturday.

Delia Beddis won the women’s race, after catching Harley Pell as this leading pair encountered back-markers where the course entered a single track section.

At Velo Club Baracchi’s prize presentation in Lowestoft, Paul Dennington received the club’s Charles Grimmer Trophy for service to the sport, was voted Clubman of the Year by the membership and also took club championship awards at 15, 30 and 50 miles.

However, at 10 and 25 miles, Dennington was not as quite as quick as young club-mate Lucas He, who had to miss the evening as he is away at Cambridge University.

Among a long list of prizewinners, Paul Haywood was Best All-Rounder and Chris Womack Vets BAR.

Guest of Honour at the presentation at The Carlton, Lowestoft, was Great Yarmouth CC member Dominic Austrin, whose classic racing hat can often be glimpsed above a camera, photographing local cycle races.

The Baracchi have recently announced an association with Tandem-Steve’s Cycles who opened for business in Lowestoft High Street earlier this year.

