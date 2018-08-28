Search

Presentation at Costessey Park Golf Club is a family affair

PUBLISHED: 14:01 24 January 2019

Sam Chadwick picks up the Tesshiba Trophy at Costessey Park from his grandfather Bryan Hughes Picture: MARTIN CHADWICK

Sam Chadwick picks up the Tesshiba Trophy at Costessey Park from his grandfather Bryan Hughes Picture: MARTIN CHADWICK

Archant

When Sam Chadwick picked up the Tesshiba Trophy at Costessey Park Golf Club’s presentation evening it was very much a family affair.

The 22-year-old, who plays off a handicap of nine, received the cup from one of the members who had originally donated it, his grandad Bryan Hughes.

When the club first opened in the early 1980s a plea went out for trophies for competitions that were being organised and Bryan and his father, the late Leslie Webb, duly obliged. Little did Bryan know that almost 40 years later he would be handing it over to his grandson!

On the day of the competition two trophies were played for, the Tesshiba for lower handicaps and another for the higher handicaps, and Sam fired the lowest score in the former.

Over 60 trophies were competed for over the course of the year, while Costessey Park also had a suvccessful season at county level, with their men winning the Cullington Cup and the Barnard Trophy for senior players.

