WATCH: Spot yourself in our Trowse 10K gallery

Runners from around the county braved the cold and took on the Trowse 10K today.

The race is based at the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, on the southern outskirts of Norwich. For the last few years it has been held around the end of October, having before been held over Easter.

Competitors run beside the beautiful Whitlingham Broad, before a following a two-lap route along quiet roads through Trowse. It is popular racing event, as runners enjoy the scenic Norfolk countryside and peaceful surroundings.

Did you run the Trowse 10K this year? Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?

The CONAC Trowse 10k L-R George Gay, 4th, Piers Arnold, 2nd, Ben Spratling, 1st, James Senior, 3rd.

