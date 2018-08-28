CoNAC ‘Scrub’ up well as cross country season gets underway

CoNAC's cross country squad Picture: Peter Mahoney Archant

The cross country season started well for City of Norwich Athletics Club, with three of the club’s teams achieving medal success at the South of England Cross Country Relays in West London.

The weather was unusually warm and sunny for mid-October at Wormwood Scrubs.

The U17 men’s team of ‘Three Wills’ took team silver with Will Mahoney leading off and winning his 3.4km leg, achieving the second fastest leg in the race with 10 minutes and 12 seconds. Lower year U17 Will Browne took over for the second leg and kept them in the medal positions against some tough opposition.

On the last leg Will Simm pulled the team back to the silver medal position and only nine seconds off gold with the sixth fastest leg.

City of Norwich’s U17 women followed up their recent gold at the National Road Race Relays in Birmingham by achieving a creditable third place with an exciting finish from Megan Gadsby who was closing fast, finishing only one second off silver – she was eighth fastest in the race.

Katie Goldsmith once again ran the first leg and achieved a superb second fastest leg of the race. Ellie Taylor, on her customary middle leg, kept the team well in contention.

Not to be outdone for medals, the U15 girls also achieved bronze.

Tia-Lilly Crane led off, which was a new but exciting experience for her. From the gun Tia-Lilly moved into the top three and showed great determination throughout her leg, achieving the fourth fastest leg of the day; a great achievement for this lower year athlete.

Grace Jermy followed up with another fast leg only two seconds slower and Holly Bunn brought the team home in bronze, 17 seconds ahead of fourth place.

CoNAC entered 16 teams of 46 athletes.