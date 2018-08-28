Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Clark enjoys his rewards after steering his Lotus Elan to title triumph

PUBLISHED: 17:45 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:45 06 November 2018

A resolute Jeremy Clark, in his Lotus Elan, heading for a Class C victory at Silverstone Picture: Paul Lawrence/tfmpr.com

A resolute Jeremy Clark, in his Lotus Elan, heading for a Class C victory at Silverstone Picture: Paul Lawrence/tfmpr.com

Archant

“It’s been stressful,” said a jubilant Jeremy Clark as he shared a well-earned cold beer with his team and friends after clinching the Historic Sports Car Club 70s Roadsports Championship title at Silverstone.

The Attleborough racer, who was leading the series going into the final round at the Northampton track, needed a second place in the highly competitive Class C to secure the title, but knew he was facing a difficult task.

Clark managed to qualifying his Lotus Elan second in Class C, but had Will Leverett breathing down his exhaust pipe in his Lotus Europa, the latter able, if results went his way, to steal the title away from the local racer.

However, Clark’s strongest challenger, Brian Jarvis, had qualified his Porsche 924 at the head of Class D and was a strong favourite to win his category, as he has been able to do so for much of the season.

A strong start from Clark propelled him onto the tail of Jim Dean’s Lotus Europa, which had taken the Class C pole, with the local racer able to challenge, and take the lead, on the opening lap as Dean fell down the race order after a spin.

Leverett gave chase to Clark who settled in determined to keep the lead and secure the title.

“It was quite hard towards the end as the brakes and tyres had started to give up,” said Clark.

“Getting by some of the midfield Alfas proved difficult and with Will close behind the pressure to not make a mistake was intense.”

After 18 laps Clark could rest as he had clinched the title, in a race won by John Dickson from Diss with his Ferrari 308 GTB, and taken the Class C victory, as had Jarvis in Class D, leaving the local racer with a four-point margin.

“It’s been an amazing year,” recounted Clark.

“We struggled throughout with fading and overheating brakes. However, I have a strong and powerful engine from Damico Race Engines from East Harling.

“Thanks also to Neil at Woolleys of Hingham for exchanging and fitting new tyres when budget allowed while Panks of Norwich helped me with the wiring.

“It’s a joy to race in the 70s Roadsports Championship with very fast drivers who will give just enough space to not have to take a wreck home while my team of Sara, Julian and Peter have been amazing.”

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion David Hannant: Two marquee signings Norwich City need to make as soon as possible

Timm Klose of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/12/2017

Video ‘Some thought they would go up – now they are struggling’ – Pukki sends out Championship warning

Armed force - Teemu Pukki celebrates with Mario Vrancic after scoring City's opener Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Plenty of time for Marshall to shine despite difficult start at Norwich City

Ben Marshall's move to Norwich City has not gone to plan, so far Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

City striker is back in Scotland contention but McLeish wanted Fletcher’s experience

Jordan Rhodes' last Scotland cap came as a substitute during a friendly against Canada in March 2017 Picture Craig Halkett/PA

Opinion Paddy Davitt: The enemy within must be avoided by Norwich City at whatever cost

Daniel Farke has put his trust in Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy