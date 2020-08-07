Search

City of Norwich prospect tops national U17 ranking

PUBLISHED: 11:23 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 07 August 2020

Calvin Smith Picture: Tony Payne

Archant

Competing in his first event of the season City of Norwich athlete Calvin Smith broke new ground.

He smashed the Norfolk under-17 record for the 400m with the outstanding time of 48.88 seconds at Lee Valley.

This time puts the 15-year-old at the top of the national U17 rankings for 400m currently, with track and field events getting back into gear following months of inaction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a socially distanced athletics meeting returns to the UEA Sportspark in Norwich on Saturday, August 15. The events include the shot put, discus and 100m.

Shot put star Sophie McKinna has used her influence to bring some top athletes to the meeting. These include Commonwealth discus thrower Jade Lally and top ranked Scott Lincoln who has thrown a very impressive distance of 20 metres. The meeting is being organised by Athletics Norfolk and will be the first athletics meeting to be held in the county this summer.

