Ceyms D flex their muscles at top of table with convincing victory

PUBLISHED: 12:04 22 January 2019

Ceyms D, who beat Taverham C 9-1 in Division One to move 13 points clear at the top. From left - Keith Hunt, Mark Bishop and Brian Scurfield Picture: James Ashworth

Ceyms D, who beat Taverham C 9-1 in Division One to move 13 points clear at the top. From left - Keith Hunt, Mark Bishop and Brian Scurfield Picture: James Ashworth

Archant

Ceyms D – a remarkable 13 points clear in Division One of the Norwich and District League – reinforced their position with a near faultless 9-1 victory over Taverham C.

Keith Hunt was on point as usual, securing a confident maximum, but it was Mark Bishop who starred for Ceyms.

After battling his way through a titanic five-set match against Taverham’s Janet Kelly he didn’t lose another set all evening and was named player of the match.

A battle at the bottom of Premier A ended with Foxwood B increasing their chances of survival with a 6-4 victory over Dynamic Rams A. Foxwood’s Kevin Roper was player of the match, employing his smooth style to great effect to take a maximum.

Despite Rams’ David Charles winning two singles in a good performance, Foxwood took the doubles in straight sets to secure the win.

Foxwood F move themselves within sight of promotion with a storming win against NCC A in Premier B. Foxwood’s Stephen Holland and Paul Wright both scored maximums and Paul Carver weighed in with a brace to inflict NCC’s heaviest defeat of the season. It was a bad day at the office for NCC against a very good Foxwood team, but no doubt they will come back swinging next week.

Both UEA C and Fairfield Scorpions have struggled for form in Division 2A, and they met this week sitting at the foot of the table.

In a convincing performance UEA’s Matthew Leung and Mayu Yamada both took maximums, and teamed up with Andy Tong and Demi Chante Reid to win both doubles. Scorpions’ Nick Harris and Olu Ogonnowa produced promising moments, but UEA were too strong on the night and took the match 7-3.

Division 2B saw a Wensum derby as L met H in a well-contested tie.

Wensum L have enjoyed a strong start to the season, and their good form continued as they fought their way to a 7-3 victory.

Player of the match Tom Melvin and Colin Jenkinson returned singles maximums for the Ls, whilst Wensum H won a singles apiece to take home a valuable point for their efforts.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

