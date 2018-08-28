Ceyms faultless in demolition of Dynamic Rams A

Gaurav Aravind, playing for CEYMS A in Premier A Picture: Shaun Parsley Archant

Ceyms A continued their rampant start to the season in Premier A of the Norwich & District League after dismantling Dynamic Rams A 10-0 away from home – without even dropping a set.

Summer signing Gaurav Aravind continues to perform for Ceyms – he has yet to lose this season and looks unlikely to slip up any time soon.

Lewis Carby and Mats Olsson completed the dominant Ceyms trio on the night, and together are certainly one of the teams to beat in Premier A this season.

Wensum D have so far won every home game this season in Premier B and this week was no different, beating Taverham A 7-3.

Wensum’s Ian Brown was unlucky not to win a game, losing all three of his in five sets, but player of the match Lewis Taylor was on form for the home side, claiming an assured maximum only dropping one set to Taverham’s number one Wayne Lubbock.

It was a Gray day in Division One for SFC B, who lost 7-3 to a Wensum G side reduced to two players due to illness.

Father and son combo Ross and Miles Gray were too strong on the night, comfortably winning all matches played.

SFC will count themselves lucky to take away the point, and Wensum will wonder if they might have taken all four with a full team.

After a slightly slow start to the season, Club 75 showed they are coming up to speed with life in Division 2A with a good draw against Taverham D.

Club 75 played their best table tennis of the season in a friendly, competitive game against a Taverham side very experienced at this level. 75’s Jon Creasey was player of the match and a class apart on the night, winning all his games.

In Division 2B, UEA D claimed a good away win, beating Tankards 7-3 in a closely-fought game.

Despite the result, Tankards’ Brian Dunhill took home player of the match for his maximum, impressively coming through after five sets in two games.

The UEA trio of Adrian Yong, Lucas Alonso Butcher and Yusef Farag managed to win two games each, however, to ensure Dunhill’s efforts were in vain.