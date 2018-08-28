Breckland share out the silverware as riders celebrate 2018 successes

While Norfolk cyclists took in the news that the National Road Championships are to be held here in 2019, the pleasures of club life continue to light up the shortening days.

At the CC Breckland dinner, President Malcolm Potter, guest of honour Alice Lethbridge, Service Shield winner Don Saunders

Over 40 members and friends of Cycle Club Breckland dined at Watton to celebrate their prize winners and hear national 100-mile and 12-hour record holder Alice Lethbridge propose the toast to the club.

The Jubilee Trophy for Service to the Club went to Don Saunders while Clubman of the Year was Roger Sayers. The major portion of the time-trial awards was shared between Dave Green, Adam Cross and Mark Fairhead. The Breckland club scene has apparently been so peaceful this year that the trophies for Stirrers and Half-Wheelers remained in the cupboard.

Next morning any hangovers were brushed aside for the club hill climb and freewheeling competition at Honingham. Paul Fuller of VC Norwich climbed fastest while Don Saunders went down furthest

Members of the Great Yarmouth-based DAP CC team were in Essex as 2018 Champion Club of the Eastern Road Race League. The club topped the standings with 388 points with seven team members contributing points: Mark Richards, Harley Matthews, Morris Bacon, Andrew Taylor, Charles Jones, Joshua Andrews and Louis Julian. Norfolk clubs Strada Sport and VC Norwich were second and seventh respectively.

Mark Richards also had an individual award as ERRL Circuit Race Champion, won at the Southend Wheelers Criteriums at Hog Hill in September.

Jim Bradford of Cambridge CC was top of the rider standings, but DAP CC members packed the next three placings with Richards (186 points), Matthews (178), and Morris Bacon (169). Other Norfolk roadmen in the top 10 were Thomas Heal (Strada Sport, fifth), Charlie Wright (Strada, seventh) and Andy Taylor, then riding for VC Norwich, ninth.

In National Trophy cyclo-cross at the South of England Showground in Sussex, Florence Barnet (King’s Lynn CC) was eighth in the U14 Girls and sister Bethany 11th in the U16s. Norwich’s Jimmy Piper, with young League riders Cam Hurst and Jack Parrish as pit-men, was eighth in the Vets 50-plus.