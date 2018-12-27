Video

Grant Holt to headline wrestling event at Carrow Road

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios.

He recently triumphed in his first singles match and now Norwich City legend Grant Holt is to headline a wrestling event at Carrow Road.

The professional event will take place at the football club on Sunday June 2 and tickets are already on sale.

The former Canaries forward won the match by default earlier this month after his opponent was disqualified when a trio of other wrestlers stormed the ring and gave the 37-year-old some punishment.

Following the match Holt, who already had a taste of success after winning the WAW 40-man rumble earlier this year, tweeted: “Nice black eye and fat lip from last nights wrestling debut. Glad to get the win.”

Tickets for the event at Carrow Road in June are £15 and Norwich City season ticket holders can get reduced tickets for £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

Three 'baddie' wrestlers attack Grant Holt in and out of the ring during his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Three 'baddie' wrestlers attack Grant Holt in and out of the ring during his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

VIP seats are priced at £50, which includes a limited edition Fightmare T-shirt, while VIP ringside seats are £75 and also include signed photos of Grant Holt and the Knight family.