Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Grant Holt to headline wrestling event at Carrow Road

27 December, 2018 - 11:41
Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

He recently triumphed in his first singles match and now Norwich City legend Grant Holt is to headline a wrestling event at Carrow Road.

The professional event will take place at the football club on Sunday June 2 and tickets are already on sale.

The former Canaries forward won the match by default earlier this month after his opponent was disqualified when a trio of other wrestlers stormed the ring and gave the 37-year-old some punishment.

Following the match Holt, who already had a taste of success after winning the WAW 40-man rumble earlier this year, tweeted: “Nice black eye and fat lip from last nights wrestling debut. Glad to get the win.”

Tickets for the event at Carrow Road in June are £15 and Norwich City season ticket holders can get reduced tickets for £10 for adults and £5 for under-18s.

Three 'baddie' wrestlers attack Grant Holt in and out of the ring during his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThree 'baddie' wrestlers attack Grant Holt in and out of the ring during his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

VIP seats are priced at £50, which includes a limited edition Fightmare T-shirt, while VIP ringside seats are £75 and also include signed photos of Grant Holt and the Knight family.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Woman able to play with sons after more than four stone weight loss

Steph Hallam lost four and a half stone after joining Slimming World in the new year 2018. PHOTO: Slimming World

Most Read

Brigit Strawbridge opens herb farm shop

Brigit Strawbridge opens herb farm shop

TV antiques expert Kate Bliss

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas events across Herefordshire, Monmouthshire and Powys

#includeImage($article, 225)

9 celebrities you probably didn’t realise from Herefordshire and the Wye Valley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Walking at Eastnor

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich taxi firm bids to open restaurant for drivers and customers

Mark Streeter, owner of Norwich taxi company Courtesy Taxis. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Can you help trace the owner of this WW2 service book found in a Norwich attic?

A letter and photograph addressed to Henry Charles Herbert. Photo: Matthew Brighton

Grant Holt to headline wrestling event at Carrow Road

Grant Holt ready for his wrestling match at Epic Studios. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See if your bus service is affected by changes taking effect in 2019

Changes will come into force on some First bus services in Norwich in January. Picture: Edward Starr
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists