Norfolk LCGA junior organiser Carol Delf retires after seven years

PUBLISHED: 09:42 02 November 2018

Carol Delf (second left) is pictured after the Autumn Meeting at Swaffham with, from left to right, new junior captain Hope Neild, county president Heather Keeble and outgoing captain Chloe Rowswell Picture: WENDY EVANS

Archant

Carol Delf looked back on seven successful years as Norfolk’s junior organiser and declared: “It has been a privilege to be involved.”

The standard of girls’ golf in the county has continued to improve at a rapid rate since Carol took up the post, with the likes of Amy Taylor, Amelia Williamson and Ellie Brown leading the way.

But modesty prevents her from taking the credit, with the focus being firmly on the youngsters she has helped developed into players capable of competing at a high level – and those who have simply been instilled with a love of the game and can play well enough to enjoy it.

“It has been a privilege to be involved, a privilege to have this role at a time when so many good young players have been coming through,” said Carol, a long-standing member of Great Yarmouth & Caister, who stepped down after last week’s Autumn Meeting at Swaffham.

“We have a pathway in place for all the girls we introduce to the game – we do all we can to encourage them and give them the coaching they need and some will go into the elite group, where they can further develop their game.

“I have seen a lot of really good players come through – Amy and Amelia are now on golfing scholarships in the United States while Ellie and Jasmine (Campbell) have turned professional and Amber Ratcliffe (who went on to have a season on the European Ladies Tour) was also around when I took over.

“Chloe Gibbs won the East Region Girls Championship in August, which was another big achievement.

“It’s only right that I thank everyone who has helped me along the way – members of the committee, the supportive parents – it has been a real team effort. But this is all about the girls, and I am very proud of all of them.”

Carol, who will be handing over the reins to Cheryl Schuter at this month’s annual meeting, received a memory book as a farewell gift, with county junior captain Chloe Rowswell doing the honours. It contained thankyous from the numerous youngsters who have benefitted from her dedication to the game.

“Carol has been a huge part of the success of Norfolk Ladies’ teams over the past seven years, not just the junior girls, and there is no doubt we would not have had such success without her,” said former county captain and president Nickie Clarke.

“She has a very quiet, calm way of getting results, has a wonderful sense of humour and is held in very high regard by everyone who knows her.”

