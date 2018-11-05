Gallery

Ironman Joe Skipper in a class of his own to take victory at Broadland Half Marathon

Joe Skipper (453) at the start of the Broadland Half Marathon alongside the rest of the field. Picture: Matthew Usher Matthew Usher Photography

Ironman Joe Skipper proved a cut above the rest of the field as he took victory in the Broadland Half Marathon on Sunday.

The former Notre Dame High School pupil, originally from Lowestoft, was first across the finish line in 1-13:03 as he warms up for Ironman Arizona later this month. Skipper has been in fine form on the Ironman circuit this year, winning Ironman UK as well as finishing second at Ironman New Zealand and Ironman Hamburg.

Reepham Runners Dominic Blake was second at the weekend in 1-16:18 with Christopher Hollingshead (Cannock & Stafford AC) third in 1-16:44.

Coltishall Jaguars’ Emma Blake took victory in the female race in 1-31:33 with Sarah Peachey (Wymondham AC) second in 1-34:27. Theresa Dooley was third in 1-34:50.

With the original race being forced into cancellation due to the heavy snow in March the runners were greeted with a cool beautiful autumn day with bright sunshine on race day morning.

The undulating course runs through a number of quiet local villages presenting a good challenge to runners as all were encouraged on by the marshals and spectators. Organising club, Norwich Road Runners, also took their own step with passing on plastic by using vegware biodegradable cups to give water to runners - these are expected to be used widely by other events in the coming months.

In total 273 finishers crossed the finish line to mark the end of popular event with a long history.

Volunteers from the club’s social committee were on hand before and after the race to provide tea, coffee and cakes raising £599.28 for the Break charity.

Race director, Chris Harrison, said: “Thank you to all the marshals and volunteers that made the event happen. And thank you to everyone that has supported the Broadland Half Marathon over the years, the rise in popularity means we are really excited about moving to a new venue for March 2019 over at Ringland.

“We are sure it will be another popular event and marks a new chapter in the history of races that Norwich Road Runners are delighted to stage.”

Entries for next year’s race, which takes place on March 3 and starts at the Dinosaur Park, are now open.

Results

Individual events

Male: 1 Joe Skipper 1-13:03; 2 Dominic Blake (Reepham Runners) 1-16:18; 3 Christopher Hollingshead (Cannock & Stafford AC) 1-16:44.

Women: 1 Emma Blake (Coltishall Jaguars) 1-31:33; 2 Sarah Peachey (Wymondham AC) 1-34:27; 3 Theresa Dooley 1-34:50

Team events

Male Senior team - Coltishall Jaguars Running Club: Andrew Mulligan, Lee Emmett, Scott Shruball

Male Veterans team - City of Norwich Athletic Club: Jan Kaiser, Ross Ashton, Mark Storey

Female Senior team - Norfolk Gazelles Athletic Club: Helen Terry, Kathryn Head, Laura Richardson

Female Veterans team - Wymondham Athletic Club: Zoe Jones, Cassie Barker, Louise H

