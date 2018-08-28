Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Broadland Half Marathon gallery?

PUBLISHED: 14:45 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:45 04 November 2018

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Matthew Usher Photography

Hundreds of runners took part in the Broadland Half Marathon on Sunday morning.

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Organised by the Norwich Road Runners the course started at South Walsham Village Hall and took runners through the Norfolk countryside.

The event was due to be held in March but had to be postponed due to the severe weather conditions at the time.

However, runners were out in force on Sunday in the ideal running conditions with many looking for personal bests.

It is the last time this route will be used for the event with a course, started at the Dinosaur Park, being used from next year.

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Did you run the Broadland Half Marathon? Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures?

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Runner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew UsherRunner take part in the rearanged Broadland Half Marathon in South Walsham this morning. Picture: Matthew Usher

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video ‘Totally his words made a difference’ – Farke a team-mates high on Pukki’s praise list

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring Norwich City's third goal at Hillsborough, as they turned over Sheffield Wednesday to claim their fourth successive Championship win. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Championship away win at Sheffield Wednesday

Onel Hernandez was heavily involved in the opening goal at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion ‘If Carlsberg did Saturdays…’ – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video Daniel Farke hails Norwich City’s second half masterclass at Sheffield Wednesday

Teemu Pukki notched a brace in Norwich City's 4-0 win at Hillsborough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Paddy Davitt verdict: Don’t worry, be happy Norwich City fans

Max Aarons is blazing a trail for Norwich City's academy talent Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy