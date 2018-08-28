Record field takes part in Bakers and Larners of Holt 10K

Winner Logan Smith celebrates as he crosses the line Picture: Alison Riches Archant

Record numbers turned out to take part in the Bakers and Larners of Holt 10k.

The race was organised by race director Ross Haddow, of North Norfolk Beach Runners, and marshalled by over 100 NNBR members.

The course, which starts and finishes at Gresham’s School and takes in parts of the Kelling Estate and Salthouse Heath, attracted a record entry of 550, the places selling out within eight hours of becoming available.

The winner was Logan Smith of City of Norwich AC in a course record time of 32:39, nearly three minutes ahead of the second-placed Jan Kaiser, also of CoNAC, in 35.31.

The first lady finisher was Juliette Watkinson of Wymondham AC in 41:03.

Notwithstanding the NNBR marshalling presence and in acknowledgement of the sponsors, the club was able to field a baker’s dozen of runners.

First home among them was Neil Adams who finished in fourth place overall with a time of 35:38, while Darren Neale was 12th in 37:20. Nia Heycocks was first club lady home in a time of 49:28.

And NNBR members who weren’t in the baker’s dozen were nevertheless baking because the homemade refreshments, for which the event has become legendary, were again a main feature of the day.

Sponsors, Intersport at Bakers and Larners of Holt, handed out discount vouchers from their stand and Andy Kett presented the prizes.

The race was the last in the Sportslink Norfolk Grand Prix series this season.

The event also raised a further £651 for the Stroke Association, taking the total raised by NNBR for the association to more than £7,200 over the past year.

This is the fifth Holt 10k directed by Ross Haddow, more than ably assisted by his wife Carol, but will the last because they are moving from the area to be closer to family. They will be a very hard act to follow.

Meanwhile away from the home patch, Dean Howard (MV45) ran the Royal Parks half marathon in central London, which takes in Hyde Park, Green Park, St James’s Park and Kensington Gardens, in a time of 1-28:56 for 330th place overall out of 16,356 and 330th in category.