Norfolk girl selected for south east football trial

Betty Booker playing for Holt boy's. Picture: Sam Booker

A girl from Norfolk has been selected for an under-15s south east regional football trial.

Betty Booker on a trip to the Emirates. Picture: Sam Booker Betty Booker on a trip to the Emirates. Picture: Sam Booker

Betty Booker, 14, from Aylsham took part in a team trial after being nominated by her school.

The central midfield player, a pupil at Aylsham High School became one of the only 16 girls in the South East to go through to the next round of trials.

Sam Booker, 46, Betty’s father said: “She has never been chosen for anything like this before, me and her mother are very proud.

“It’s a lot of driving around but it’s what she wants to do and something that makes her happy.

Betty Booker who has been chosen in for the south east football trial. Picture: Sam Booker Betty Booker who has been chosen in for the south east football trial. Picture: Sam Booker

Miss Booker plays with Norwich City Football Club’s academy, Holt boy’s and the boy’s team at her own high school.

She has been playing football since she was seven years old and also enjoys sports such as running, netball and hockey.

Mr Booker said: “The school have been amazing with Betty by letting her play for the boys team, girls playing football is getting bigger and much more popular from since she started playing.

“She’s so pleased that she will be able to play and compete with girls at such a high level.”

Miss Booker trains for around five and a half hours a week with different teams

A tweet from Aylsham High School said: “Wow. Well done Betty. An amazing achievement.”

The next stages for Miss Booker include more play-offs to determine the under 15’s England team.

This team will further go to play Wales, Scotland and Ireland along with international competitions.

Mr Booker said: “It would be amazing if she could go all the way, but even if she doesn’t she has still done really well and played with some big players from bigger teams.”

The next stage will take place in Stafford on Sunday, December 9.