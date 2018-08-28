Iceni Velo’s Angus Toms claims first junior success at Grafham Water cyclo-cross

Junior winner Angus Toms at the unusual hurdle and ditch combination at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir Archant

There was a first Junior category win for Angus Toms at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross where the Iceni Velo rider finished first Under 18 rider, despite starting from a lowly position on the grid.

Jo Newstead – best vet 40+ woman at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir Jo Newstead – best vet 40+ woman at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir

It did not help that soon after the start riders had to negotiate an unusual obstacle consisting of two hurdles placed on each side of a ditch – an inevitable bottle-neck.

However, Toms, from Swainsthorpe, worked his way through the Senior field up to third overall.

But the effort took its toll and Lowestoft rider Seb Herrod moved up into third overall. Toms held fifth to the finish, and was over a minute clear of next Junior Adam Lightfoot.

At the front a battle between Cam Hurst and Kieran Jarvis ended with a debut Senior win for Hurst, who rides for Ipswich team XRT/Elmy Cycles. However, Fakenham rider Connor Rumbles continues to head the league rankings.

Dan Blackburn – top VC Norwich finisher in the Vets 40+ at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir Dan Blackburn – top VC Norwich finisher in the Vets 40+ at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir

There was a second win in a row for Alison Hogg (Push Sport) who kept her head when Harley Pell (LIV AWOL) once again shot into an early lead.

Pell eventually dropped to third place behind Gemma Melton (Pedal Power Ipswich).

The reservoir-side course featured two shingle beaches, where some lapped riders tended to be tardy in surrendering the sole decent racing line.

Consistent fast lapping saw Jimmy Piper carry his Renvale colours to a 35-second win over Richard Muchmore in the Vets 50-Plus.

Senior winner Cam Hurst climbs off the beach ahead of Kieran Jarvis (Team OnForm) at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir Senior winner Cam Hurst climbs off the beach ahead of Kieran Jarvis (Team OnForm) at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir

There was a season’s best result for Ian Newby (Diss CC) who was sixth in the Vets 40-49, where Matt Webber took the win.

East District hill climb champion Chris Crabtree was 15th (out of 300) in the National Championship in Yorkshire – just 2.4 seconds down on young winner Joe Baker.

The East District Short Distance competition has a new co-ordinator – Gary Smith of VeloVelocity.

Women who have ridden at least three 10-mile time trials, plus two 25s in the EDCA area qualify. For men the minimum is four x 10 miles plus three x 25.

Fakenham rider Connor Rumbles (Strada Sport) –top of the Senior League at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir Fakenham rider Connor Rumbles (Strada Sport) –top of the Senior League at the Grafham Water cyclo-cross Picture: Fergus Muir

Claims need to be made to Gary at abcccoachgary@gmail.com by November 23.

Note that only full Open events count.