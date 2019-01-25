Run Anglia: 2019 event calendar for races across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex

There's a race somewhere for everyone across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2018

Time to get your race diary filled up with our running calendar featuring races across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

FEBRUARY

Race: Great Bentley Half Marathon

When: Sunday, February 3

Organising club: Great Bentley Running Club

Race HQ: Great Bentley Village Hall, CO7 8LW

Distance: Half marathon

Places: Sold out

Description: Fast, flat course with PB potential.

Race: Valentine’s 10k

When: Sunday, February 17

Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles

Race HQ: Sports Hall and Conference Centre, Easton College, Bawburgh Road, NR9 5GA

Distance: 10K

Places: Sold out

Description: Part of the Sportlink Running and Fitness Grand Prix series. Starts from Easton Showground and the course follows an undulating loop around the villages of Colton and Marlingford on country lanes. Race two in the Sportlink GP series.

Race: St Luke’s Hospice Dunton Test Track 10 mile

When: Sunday, February 17

Organising club: Independent – St Luke’s Hospice

Race HQ: Ford Motor Company, Dunton, SS15 6EE

Distance: 10 miles

Places: £17.50 attached, £19.50 unattached, £22 on the day Sign up here

Description: Course set around the Ford Motor Company site – a 2 and a half lap route and gives all runners a view of the Ford site.

Race: Tarpley 10/20

Organising club: Saint Edmund Pacers

When: Sunday, February 24 (20 mile start: 10.30am/10 mile start: 11.30am)

Race HQ: Thurston Community College, IP30 9AQ

Distance: 10 miles or 20 miles

Places: Sold out

Description: Run over 10 or 20 miles, with the latter fitting in perfectly as a training run for those planning a spring marathon. Course passes through countryside and gently undulating country lanes.

Race: St Peters Way Ultra

When: Sunday, February 24

Organising club: Independent - Challenge Running

Race HQ: The Pleasance, High Street, Ongar, Essex, CM5 9AB

Distance: 45 miles

Places: £50 attached, £52 unattached. Sign up here

Description: The St Peter’s Way is a 45 mile footpath meandering through the countryside of Essex, from Chipping Ongar to the ancient chapel of St Peter-on-the-Wall at Bradwell on Sea.

MARCH

Race: Roding Valley Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 3

Organising club: Woodford Green AC

Race HQ: Ashton Playing Fields, Chigwell Road, Woodford Green, Essex IG8 8AA

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £23 attached, £25 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Popular event many use as training event in run up to London Marathon.

Race: Inter-Counties 20m – Rochford, Essex

When: Sunday, March 3

Organising club: Essex Athletics Road Running

Race HQ: King Edmund School, Rochford Essex

Distance: 20M

Places: Sold out (rolled on from 2018 event, which was cancelled)

Description: A 3 lap course around the rural country lanes around Rochford

Race: Ringland Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 3

Organising club: Norwich Road Runners

Race HQ: Dinosaur Park in Lenwade, Norwich, NR9 5JE.

Distance: Half marathon

Place: Sold out

Description: Attracting a large field of both fast club runners and new runners looking to try a distance race, the beautiful 13.1 mile course takes runners through the Norfolk countryside using the Roarr! Dinosaur Park as race HQ. Race three in the Sportlink GP series

Race: Southend Pier Marathon

When: Sunday, March 10

Organising club: Independent – Sussex Trail Events

Race HQ: Southend Pier, SS1 2EL

Distance: Marathon

Places: Sold out

Description: Just under 20 laps of Southend pier.

Race: Thetford Forest 10K

When: Sunday, March 10

Organising club: Hoohah Series

Race HQ: Santon Downham, Brandon IP27 0TJ

Distance: 10K

Places: £19. Sign up here

Description: The route is a multi-terrain course around the picturesque area of Thetford Forest. The route will include stretches of footpaths, woodland and meadows

Race: Mad March Hare

When: Sunday, March 17

Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars

When: Sunday, March 18

Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Lamas Road, Badersfield, NR10 5FB

Distance: 10K

Places: £13 attached, £15 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Fast and flat around RAF Coltishall – targeted by many for a personal best. Race four in the Sportlink GP Series.

Race: Colchester 15m

When: Sunday, March 17

Organising club: Colchester Harriers

Race HQ: Langham Community Centre, CO4 5PA

Distance: 15 miles

Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here

Description: 15-mile two lap road race around the quiet countryside of Essex around the villages of Langham and Boxted.

Race: Brentwood Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 17

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Becket Keys School, Sawyers Hall Lane, CM15 9DA

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £28 attached, £30 unattached. Sign up here

Description: 13.1 miles around Essex town.

Race: Comic Hero Run

When: Sunday, March 17

Organising club: Independent – St Helena Hospice

Race HQ: Castle Park, Colchester, CO1 1UG

Distance: 1K/5K/10K

Places: £5 1K, £15 5K, £20 10K. Sign up here

Description: Fancy dress run to raise money for St Helena Hospice.

Race: Wymondham 20m

When: Sunday, March 24

Organising club: Wymondham AC

Race HQ: Abbey Hall, 14 Church Street, Wymondham, NR18 0PH

Distance: 20 miles

Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Ideal preparation for anyone training for a spring marathon. Two-lap route around the quiet, rural roads of Wymondham. No cut-off time. Race five in the Sportlink GP series.

Race: Colchester Half Marathon

When: Sunday, March 24

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Colchester United FC, Weston Community Homes Stadium, CO4 5UP

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £27.50 attached, £29.50 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Runners are taken along Colchester High Street, past the town hall and castle, before turning north and passing through Langham and Boxted.

Race: Diss Duathlon

When: Sunday, March 31

Organising club: Tri Anglia

Race HQ: Diss High School, Walcot Road, Diss, IP22 4DH

Distance: 5.1K run, 30K 3-lap cycle, second 5.1K run

Places: £30 attached, £35 unattached. Sign up here

Description: The run course follows a route through part of the town centre. The Bike course is rural, reasonably flat(ish), and has little traffic. The junctions will be marshalled but it remains competitor’s responsibilty to follow the designated course and to abide by the highway code.

Race: Braintree 5

When: Sunday, March 31

Organising club: Braintree & District AC

Race HQ: Chelmsford racecourse, CM3 1QP

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £12 attached, £14 unattached. Sign up here

Description: A 5 mile road race for all abilities.

APRIL

Race: City of Norwich Half Marathon

When: Sunday, April 7

Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club

Race HQ: Norfolk Showground, NR5 0TP

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £24 attached, £26 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Starts and finishes at the Norfolk Showground and follows a rural single lap route through the parishes of Easton, Honingham, Colton, Barnham Broom, Marlingford and close to Easton College.

Race: Rayleigh 10K

When: Sunday, April 7

Organising club: Independent - Rotary Club of Rayleigh

Race HQ: Belchamps Scout Activity Centre, SS5 4JD

Distance: 10K

Places: £13 attached, £15 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Course starts and finishing at Belchamps Scout Activity Centre and will follow a circular route through Hockley Woods, Grove Woods, Cherry Orchard Park and Gusted Hall Woods, using pathways and bridleways and will be chip timed

Race: Harwich Runners Bromley 10K

When: Sunday, April 14

Organising club: Harwich Runners

Race HQ: Little Bromley Church, Barlon Road, CO11 2PP

Distance: 10K

Places: £8 attached, £10 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Comprises a single anti-clockwise lap of a road course through the Essex countryside.

Race: Festival of Running

When: Sunday, April 14

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Bungay & District Sports Association, Maltings Meadow, Ditchingham, NR35 2RU

Distance: Marathon/half marathon/10K/5K

Places: Marathon £36/£38, Half marathon £28/£30, 10K £15/£17, 5K £10/£12. Sign up here

Description: The marathon course is 2 laps of a 13.1 mile loop through the scenic Waveney Valley of Suffolk and Norfolk. The half marathon course is one lap of the same loop. The 10km course shares parts of the same loop.

Race: Frinton & Walton Half Marathon

When: Sunday, April 14

Organising club: Independent – Frinton Rotary

Race HQ: Frinton Cricket Club, Frinton, CO13 9EU

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £17.50 or £25 on the day. Sign up here

Description: Half Marathon taking in the tree lined avenues in Frinton and along the coast.

Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series

When: Thursday, April 18 (7.30pm)

Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners

Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ

Distance: 5K

Places: £2.50. Sign up here

Description: First of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.

Race: Sudbury Fun Run

When: Friday, April 19

Organising club: Sudbury Joggers

Race HQ: Belle Vue Park, Newton Road, CO10 2RG

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £12 attached, £14 unattached. Sign up here

Description: The race starts in and returns to Sudbury, Suffolk via Gt Cornard and consequently rises and falls a little, but is generally fairly flat.

Race: Great Yarmouth 5M Series - race one

When: Wednesday, April 24

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £12 attached, £14 unattached. £1 extra on the day. Sign up here

Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.

Race: Breckland Forest Marathon and Half Marathon

When: Sunday, April 28

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: British Trust for Ornithology, Thetford, IP24 2PU

Distance: Marathon/half marathon

Places: Sold out

Description: The mostly off-road route heads out to Brandon (the half marathon goes to Santon Downham), and then returns to the start/finish line.

Race: Childerley Estate 10K

When: Sunday, April 28

Organising club: Hoohah Series

Race HQ: Childerley, 1A Mill Yard, Childreley, Dry Drayton, Cambridge, CB23 8BA

Distance: 10K

Places: £19. Sign up here

Description: The route will include stretches of footpaths, woodland and meadows. Childerley is nestled in rolling countryside and some moderate hills form part of the course.

MAY

Race: Newmarket Heath Race

When: Thursday, May 2

Organising club: Newmarket Joggers

Race HQ: Newmarket Heath, Bury Road (near BP Garage)

Distance: 6K

Places: £10 attached, £12 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Newmarket Heath Race & Stable / Stud Challenge is friendly but challenging off road race on the historic Newmarket Heath.

Race: Grand East Anglia Run

When: Sunday, May 5

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Tuesday Market Place, PE30 1JJ

Distance: 10K

Places: £23.40, attached,£25.40 unattached

Description: Scenic route, taking in King’s Lynn town centre, the River Ouse pathway, The Walks as well as several historic buildings.

Race: High Easter 10K

When: Sunday, May 5

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: High Easter Village Hall, CM1 4QS

Distance: 10K

Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Scenic race through the village of High Easter.

Race: Breckland 10K

When: Monday, May 6

Organising club: Thetford Athletic Club

Race HQ: Croxton Village Hall, The Street, Croxton, Thetford, Norfolk, IP24 1LN

Distance: 10K

Places: Sold out

Description: One-lap countryside, flat course. Ideal for PB hunters.

Race: May Day 10

When: Monday, May 6

Organising club: Witham Running Club

Race HQ: Witham Rugby Club, Spa Road, Witham, CM8 1UN

Distance: 10 miles

Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached, £20 on the day. Sign up here

Description: Fast, undulating rural course.

Race: Great Yarmouth Promenade 5 miles series (race two)

When: Wednesday, May 8

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £13.60 attached, £15.60 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.

Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series

When: Thursday, May 9 (7.30pm)

Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners

Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ

Distance: 5K

Places: £2.50. Sign up here

Description: Second of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.

Race: Hylands House 10K

When: Saturday, May 11

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Hylands House and Estate, Hylands Park, London Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 8WQ

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Mixture of cross country and paved paths over an undulating landscape. Race one of five in the Essex Cross Country series.

Race: Ipswich 5K

When: Saturday, May 11

Organising club: Ipswich JAFFA

Race HQ: Arena Leisure Centre, CO2 7SZ

Distance: 5K

Places: £12 attached, £14 unattached. Sign up here

Description: 5K race around Ipswich town centre

Race: Dereham 10M

When: Sunday, May 12

Organising club: Dereham Runners

Race HQ: Neatherd High School, Dereham, NR20 3AX

Distance: 10M

Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Starts in Dereham and then heads out into the countryside along quiet roads. Race six in the Sportlink Grand Prix Series.

Race: Waveney Spring Triathlon

When: Sunday, May 12

Organising club: Tri Anglia

Race HQ: Bungay Pool and Gym, St Johns Hill, Bungay Suffolk, NR35 1PH

Distance: 400m swim in the 25m Waveney Valley Pool, 20km single lap bike on open country lane and ‘A’ road with one mandatory foot-down stop,

3.2km undulating out and back run

Places: £36 attached, £41 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Swim on pool, cycle course described as undulating whilst run has some “testing hills” in it.

Race: Halstead & Essex Marathon

When: Sunday, May 12

Organising club: Halstead Road Runners

Race HQ: Halstead Leisure Centre, CO9 2HR

Distance: Marathon

Places: £34 attached, £36 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Road race around North Essex with all bar a 400m stretch in the last mile based on the road.

Race: Rochford 10K

When: Sunday, May 12

Organising club: Rochford Running Club

Race HQ: Ashingdon Primary Academy, Fambridge Road, SS4 3LN

Distance: 10K

Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here

Description: 10k race multi terrain – half on road and half off road.

Race: Colchester 10K

When: Sunday, May 12

Organising club: Independent – The Rotary Club of Colchester Trinity

Race HQ: Arena Leisure Centre, CO2 7SZ

Distance: 10K

Places: £15 attached, £17.50 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Start and ends at Abbey Fields, finishing on the Garrison running track.

Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race one)

When: Wednesday, May 15

Organising club: Norwich Road Runners

Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration will open in March. Sign up here

Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham. Race seven in the Sportlink GP series

Race: Great Baddow 10m

When: Sunday, May 19

Organising club: Independent – Rotary Club of Chelmsford Mildmay

Race HQ: Great Baddow Recreation Ground, CM2 9RL

Distance: 10 miles

Places: £17 attached, £22 unattached. Sign up here

Description: 10 mile road race

Race: Chase the Train

When: Sunday, May 19

Organising club: Bure Valley Harriers

Race HQ: Aylsham Station, NR12 8UU

Places: Sold out. Join waiting list here

Description: Chase the train from Aylsham to Wroxham. The route follows the footpath next to Bure Valley Railway.

Race: Colchester Stampede 10K

When: Sunday, May 19

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Colchester Zoo, CO3 0SL

Distance: 10K

Places: £27 (includes free entry to the zoo). Sign up here

Description: Event runs through Colchester Zoo, then out onto the closed roads for the 10k course before finishing back inside the zoo.

Race: Alton Water Run

When: Sunday, May 19

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Alton Water Sports Centre, IP9 2RY

Distance: 5K/10K

Places: 5K – £12.50 attached, £14.50 unattached; 10K - £19.50 attached, £21.50 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Both routes through woodlands and fields.

Race: Woodbridge 10K

When: Sunday, May 19

Organising club: Woodbridge Shufflers Running Club

Race HQ: Woodbridge School, IG8 7DQ

Distance: 10K

Places: Entry details announced at end of January, according to website

Description: The race follows an undulating course through the streets of Woodbridge.

Race: Wimpole Estate 10K

When: Sunday, May 19

Organising club: Hoohah Series

Race HQ: Arrington, Royston, Cambridgeshire, SG8 0BW

Distance: 10K

Places: £19. Sign up here

Description: The route is a multi-terrain course around the picturesque National Trust property, Wimpole Estate.

Race: Great Yarmouth Promenade 5 miles series (race three)

When: Wednesday, May 22

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: Marina Centre, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2ER

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £13.60 attached, £15.60 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Fast, flat course along the seafront over two laps of the promenade.

Race: Burnham on Crouch 10K

When: Sunday, May 26

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Burnham-on-Crouch, Millfields, CM0 8HS

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here

Description: A 10km race around Burnham on Crouch – all abilities welcome.

Race: Hatfield Broad Oak 10K

When: Monday, May 27

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: The Village Green, CM22 7HE

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: A 10K loop of the medieval village of Hatfield Broad Oak.

Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series

When: Thursday, May 30 (7.30pm)

Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners

Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ

Distance: 5K

Places: £2.50. Sign up here

Description: Third of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.

Race: Kirton Friday 5

When: Friday, May 31

Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners

Race HQ: Kirton Recreation Ground, Back Road, Kirton IP10 0QQ

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Entries will open in March here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

JUNE

Race: Mike Groves 10K

When: Sunday, June 2

Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars

Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Lamas Road, Badersfield, NR10 5FB

Distance: 10K

Places: Attached £13, Unattached £15. Sign up here

Description: Run in memory of Alan Groves, a talented runner killed in a road traffic accident. It’s the second race in the 2018 Jaguars 10K series – fast and flat around RAF Coltishall.

Race: Stour Valley Marathon

When: Sunday, June 2

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Nayland Village Hall, Nayland, CO6 4JH

Distance: Marathon

Places: £27.50. Sign up here

Description: Circular route using both sides of the River Stour between Bures and Stratford St Mary.

Race: Bungay 10K

When: Wednesday, June 5

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.

Distance: 10K

Places: Entries to open in spring. Check out here

Description: First of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.

Race: Framlingham Friday 5

When: Friday, June 7

Organising club: Framlingham Flyers

Race HQ: The Sports Club, Badingham Road, Framlingham Suffolk IP13 9HS

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Entries will open in March here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Danbury Woods 10K

When: Saturday, June 8

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Danbury Country Park, CM3 4AT

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Second race of the Essex Cross Country series.

Race: Boxted 10K/5K

When: Sunday, June 9

Organising club: The Boxted Runners

Race HQ: Boxted St Peters School, Boxted, CO4 5YN

Distance: 10K

Places: 10K £13 attached, £15 unattached; 5K - £8 attached, £10 unattached. Sign up here

Description: An undulating run on the country roads and tracks around the village of Boxted.

Race: Southend Half Marathon

When: Sunday, June 9

Organising club: Independent – Havens Hospices

Race HQ: East Beach, Shoeburyness, SS3 9SE

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £21 attached, £23 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Seafront course that’s fast, flat and traffic free.

Race: Stansted 10K

When: Sunday, June 9

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Bentfield Green, Stansted, CM24 8HZ

Distance: 10K

Places: £12 pre-register, £15 on the day. Sign up here

Description: Race that raises money for St Clare Hospice.

Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race two)

When: Wednesday, June 12

Organising club: Norwich Road Runners

Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration will open in March. Sign up here

Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham.

Race: Sudbury Friday 5

When: Friday, June 14

Organising club: Sudbury Joggers

Race HQ: Belle Vue Park, Newton Road, Sudbury

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Entries will open in March here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Capel 5

When: Sunday, June 16

Organising club: Capel Cheetahs

Race HQ: The Pavilion, Capel St Mary’s, playing field

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The course is a 5 mile undulating road race taking you through and out of the village of Capel St Mary.

Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series

When: Thursday, June 20 (7.30pm)

Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners

Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ

Distance: 5K

Places: £2.50. Sign up here

Description: Fourth of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.

Race: Bury Friday 5

When: Friday, June 21

Organising club: Saint Edmund Pacers

Race HQ: Nowton Park, IP29 5LU

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Entries will open in March here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: HARP 24-Hour Relay Challenge

When: Saturday, June 22

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Westcliff Rugby Club, SS2 6UN

Distance: NA

Places: £45. Sign up here

Description: Four-mile loops of the South Essex countryside – how many can you run in 24 hours?

Race: Humpty Dumpty 10K

When: Sunday, June 23

Organising club: Great Yarmouth & District Athletic Club

Race HQ: Freethorpe Village Hall, NR13 3NZ

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: A circular route through quiet country roads – part of the Sportlink Running and Fitness series.

Race: Mersea Island Round the Island Race

When: Sunday, June 23

Organising club: Independent – Mersea Islands Lions Club

Race HQ: Willoughby Avenue/The Esplanade Car Park, West Mersea , CO5 8BH

Distance: 13 miles (approx)

Places: £15, £20 on the day. Sign up here

Description: The course runs completely round the Island in a clockwise direction.

Race: Bungay 10K

When: Wednesday, June 26

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.

Distance: 10K

Places: Entries to open in spring. Check out here

Description: First of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.

Race: Stowmarket Friday 5

When: Friday, June 28

Organising club: Stowmarket Striders

Race HQ: Haughley Park, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 3JY

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Entries will open in March here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Horndon on the Hill 10K

When: Sunday, June 30

Organising club: Thurrock Harriers

Race HQ: Horndon-on-the-Hill, SS17 8LQ

Distance: 10K

Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here

Description: The 10k road race takes place during the annual ‘Feast and Fayre’ in the historic village of Horndon-on-the-Hill.

JULY

Race: Wroxham 5K Series (race three)

When: Thursday, July 4

Organising club: Norwich Road Runners

Race HQ: Broadland High School, Tunstead Road, Hoveton, NR12 8QN

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration will open in March. Sign up here

Description: Fast, if slightly undulating, race through Wroxham.

Race: Great Bentley Friday 5

When: Friday, July 5

Organising club: Great Bentley Running Club

Race HQ: Great Bentley Village Hall, Plough Road, Great Bentley, Colchester, CO7 8LD

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Entries will open in March here

Description: Part of a six-race series held on Friday evenings between May and July across Suffolk and Essex.

Race: Lord Mayor’s 5K City Centre Classic

When: Saturday, July 6

Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club

Race HQ: Norwich Study Centre, Tombland

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration opens on March 1. Sign up here

Description: Run over two laps of a traffic-free city centre course preceding the Lord Mayor’s Procession. Entry is limited to athletes who have achieved a 5k performance inside 20 minutes since January 1, 2018 as recorded on their Power of 10 profile.

Race: Colour 5Km

When: Saturday, July 6

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Hoveton Hall • Hoveton Norwich, Norfolk, United Kingdom NR12 8RJ

Distance: 5K

Places: £22.50. Sign up here

Description: Every kilometre there is a colour zone.

Race: Norwich Triathlon

When: Sunday, July 7

Organising club: Tri-Anglia

Race HQ: Whitlingham Country Park, Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norwich, NR14 8TR

Distance: Sprint – 750m open water swim, 18km bike, 5km run. Standard –

Places: Sprint – £50 attached, £55 unattached Sign up here. Standard – £60 attached, £65 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Swim in the open waters of Whitlingham Broad, followed by a cycle race through South Norfolk’s country roads, culminating in an off road run round the lake to the finish line.

Race: Marcus Gynn Newmarket 10K

When: Sunday, July 7

Organising club: Newmarket Joggers

Race HQ: The Ellesmere Centre, CB8 9TS

Distance: 10K

Places: £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Run in memory of Newmarket Jogger Marcus Gynn, who died in February 2016. Undulating scenic route; ideal for both novice and experienced runners.

Race: Harling 10K

When: Sunday, July 7

Organising club: East Harling Sports & Social Club

Race HQ: East Harling, Bridgham, West Harling, Norfolk, Norwich, Norfolk, NR16 2NA

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Run through the flat roads from East Harling to Bridgham. Part of the Sportlink Running & Fitness Grand Prix series.

Race: Felsted 10K

When: Saturday, July 13

Organising club: Grange Farm Dunmow Runners

Race HQ: Felsted School, Dunmow, CM6 3LL

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Fast, flat course through pleasant countryside on quiet lanes.

Race: Maldon 5K Summer Handicap Series

When: Thursday, July 11 (7.30pm)

Organising club: Tiptree Road Runners

Race HQ: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5JQ

Distance: 5K

Places: £2.50. Sign up here

Description: Fifth of five-race series. Fast flat 5k route around the park at Maldon Prom.

Race: Bungay 10K

When: Wednesday, July 17

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Bungay Area Running Centre, Pernhow Street, Ditchingham, Bungay, NR35 1DS.

Distance: 10K

Places: Entries to open in spring. Check out here

Description: First of a three-race series over the summer round town of Bungay.

Race: Run Norwich 10K

When: Sunday, July 21

Organising club: Community Sports Foundation

Race HQ: The Forum, Norwich, NR2 1TF

Distance: 10K

Places: £24 attached, £26 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Run through Norwich City centre passing some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Noriwch Cathedral and Norwich City Football Club.

Race: Dereham Carinval Mile

When: Sunday, July 21

Organising club: Dereham Runners AC

Race HQ: 11 Broadway Farm, The Broadway, Scarning, Dereham, Norfolk. NR19 2LQ

Distance: 1 mile

Places: £1. Sign up here

Description: One-mile fun run which will take place immediately before the Carnival Parade and follow the same route.

Race: Kirste 5 Memorial Race

When: Sunday, July 21

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Grove Wood School, SS6 8UA

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Sign up here

Description: A 5 mile route heading to Hockley Woods, returning through Cherry Orchard Jubilee Park, New England Wood, & Grove Wood. Run in memory of Kirste Woods to raise money for charity.

Race: Worstead 5m

When: Friday, July 26 (7pm)

Organising club: North Norfolk Beach Runners

Race HQ: Queen Elizabeth Hall, NR28 9RH

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Yet to open. Sign up here

Description: Five-mile race on undulating roads to kick off the Worstead Festival. Suitable for novice and experienced runners.

Race: Ipswich Twilight 10K

When: Friday, July 26

Organising club: Ipswich Jaffa

Race HQ: Ipswich Town FC, Portman Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2DA

Distance: 10K

Places: £20 attached, £22 unattached. Sign up here

Description: The race will start and finish at Ipswich Town Football Club’s iconic stadium in Portman Road Ipswich.

Race: Norfolk Day 10K

When: Sunday, July 28

Organising club: Indepenent

Race HQ: Guildhall, Market Place, Thetford, IP24 2DS.

Distance: 10K

Places: £18. Sign up here

Description: Runners who complete the race will gain a Norfolk Day 10K medal with the county flag.

AUGUST

Race: Coltishall 5K

When: Wednesday, August 7

Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars

Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Scottow, Norfolk, NR10 5FB

Distance: 5K

Places: £10 attached, £12 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Fast, flat race around Scottow Enterprise Park

Race: Reepham Summer 10K

When: Friday, August 9

Organising club: Reepham Runners

Race HQ: Stimpson’s Piece, Reepham,

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The course is set across multiple terrain, taking in the quiet country lanes around Reepham and then on to the trails of the Marriotts Way.

Race: Wibbly Wobbly Log Jog

When: TBC

Organising club: Brandon Fern Hoppers

Race HQ: High Lodge Forest Centre, Thetford

Distance: 5 miles (approx)

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Approximately five miles, suitable for all abilities, through the unique scenic tracks and paths of High Lodge, Thetford Forest in the heart of Breckland.

Race: Great Yarmouth Half Marathon

When: Sunday, August 11

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: Ormiston Venture Academy, Oriel Avenue, NR31 7JJ

Distance: Half marathon

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: Route goes through the undulating lanes to the south of Great Yarmouth and through the grounds of Somerleyton Hall.

Race: Wortwell Summer Sizzler

When: Friday, August 16

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog RC

Race HQ: Wortwell Community Centre

Distnace: 5 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The course goes through some the quiet country lanes around the village of Wortwell.

Race: Dereham 5K

When: Sunday, August 18

Organising club: Dereham Runners

Race HQ: Parkwood Leisure Centre, Station Road, Dereham, NR19 1DF

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Will incorporate two laps of the town centre and part of the Sportlink Running and Fitness Grand Prix Series.

Race: Clacton Half Marathon/10K

When: Sunday, August 18

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Gainsford Avenue Sports Ground, Fourth Avenue, Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, CO15 5BL

Distance: Half marathon/10K

Places: Half marathon £18 attached, £20 unattached; 10k £15 attached, £17 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Part of the Clacton Carnival – half Marathon is a flat out and back course along the seafront and is ideally suited to runners of all standards.

SEPTEMBER

Race: Wissey Half Marathon

When: Sunday, September 1

Organising club: Ryston Runners

Race HQ: Oxborough Village Hall

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Registration yet to open - more information here

Description: Fast, flat half marathon run in early September round the Norfolk countryside starting and finishing in the village of Oxborough.

Race: Framlingham 10K

When: Sunday, September 1

Organising club: Framlingham Flyers Running Club

Race HQ: Framlingham Sports Club, Baddingham Road, IP13 9HS

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: 10k road race and Childrens fun 1 mile fun run Part of the SCAA Grand Prix Series of road races.

Race: Langham 10K

When: Sunday, September 8

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Langham Community Centre CO4 5PA

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The Langham 10km and Fun Run is an annual event organised by the Friends Of Langham School (FOLS), a charitable organisation.

Race: Lowestoft Scores Race

When: Sunday, September 8

Organising club: Waveney Valley AC

Race HQ: Christchurch Hall, Herring Fishery Score

Distance: 4.75 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The course is set from/to Lowestoft High Street via a route to and along the northern sea wall and returning via the town’s historic Scores comprising an up and down total of 13 stepped hills.

Race: Thetford Iceni 10K, half marathon, marathon

When: Sunday, September 8

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Guildhall, Market Place, Thetford, IP24 2DS

Distance: 10K, half marathon, marathon

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: An out and back route from Thetford, in Norfolk, using one of the oldest Roman roads in Britain, the Ickneild Way

Race: Weald Park 10K

When: Saturday, September 14

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Weald Country Park, South Weald, Brentwood, CM14 5QS

Distance: 10K

Places: £14 attached, £16 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Challenging traffic free course runs over a mixture of cross country and woodland paths.

Race: Round Norfolk Relay

When: Saturday, September 14 to Sunday, September 15

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Lynnsport, King’s Lynn, PE30 2NB

Distance: 197-mile relay race

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: 197 miles broken up into 17 different stages circumnavigating the Norfolk border. Each club or team runner takes on a different stages of differing distances.

Race: Great East Run

When: Sunday, September 15

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Suffolk County Council HQ

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £32. Sign up here

Description: Popular half marathon event around Ipswich in partnership with Suffolk County Council, Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Jaffa Running Club.

Race: Pleshey Half Marathon

When: Sunday, September 15 (date yet to be confirmed)

Organising club: Springfield Striders

Race HQ: Pleshey Village Hall, The Street, Pleshey, CM3 1HA.

Distance: Half marathon

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Route goes back past the village hall in a large figure of eight through High Easter and Bishops Cross returning towards Pleshey to enter the village through Back and finishes on the village hall field.

Race: Felixstowe Coastal 10

When: Sunday, September 15

Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners

Race HQ: Beachside Events Area, adjacent to Felixstowe Leisure Centre, IP11 2AE

Distance: 10 miles

Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached. Entries to open August 1, 2019

Description: The course is nearly all tarmac promenade, pavement or road but between the Ferry and the Martello Tower there is a stretch of shingle.

Race: Jolly Jaguars 10K

When: Sunday, September 22

Organising club: Coltishall Jaguars

Race HQ: Scottow Enterprise Park, Scottow, Norfolk, NR10 5FB

Distance: 10K

Places: £13 attached, £15 unattached. Sign up here

Description: The third and final race in The 2018 Jaguars 10K Series, this fast and flat road race takes place around RAF Coltishall and is suitable for experienced runners and beginners alike.

Race: Ingatestone 5 miles

When: Sunday, September 22

Organising club: Ingatestone Boys’ Own Club

Race HQ: Anglo European School in Willow Green, Ingatestone, CM4 0DJ

Distance: 5 miles

Places: £9 attached, £11 unattached. Sign up here

Description: The route goes up to Fryerning, around Beggar Hill and finishes close to A12 cut-off.

Race: Bure Valley 10m

When: Sunday, September 29

Organising club: Bure Valley Harriers

Race HQ: Banningham

Distance: 10 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Run on quiet undulating roads around the village of Banningham – offers scope for running a PB.

Race: Stowmarket Half Marathon

When: Sunday, September 29

Organising club: Stowmarket Striders RC

Race HQ: Tomlinson Groundcare, Hall Orchard, IP14 3DL

Distance: Half marathon

Places: £16 attached, £18 unattached

Description: The route takes in some of Suffolk’s quietest rural country roads through undulating scenic countryside.

OCTOBER

Race: Marriott’s Way 10K

When: Sunday, October 6

Organising club: Independent – Broadland District Council

Race HQ: TBC

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The 10k race along the Marriott’s Way between Aylsham and Reepham is mainly off-road and predominantly flat.

Race: Colchester Stampede 10K

When: Sunday, October 6

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Colchester Zoo, CO3 0SL

Distance: 10K

Places: £34 (includes free entry to the zoo). Sign up here

Description: Event runs through the zoo for 1k before heading out onto the closed roads before finishing back inside the Zoo.

Race: Martlesham 10K

When: Sunday, October 6

Organising club: Felixstowe Road Runners

Race HQ: The Green, Martlesham Heath, Martlesham Heath, Suffolk

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The 10km course is flat and largely traffic free. Regarded by many as a PB course.

Race: Lowestoft Half Marathon

When: Sunday, October 6

Organising Club: Lowestoft Road Runners

Race HQ: Ness Point, Lowestoft

Distance: Half Marathon

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Runners follow a two-lap course, starting and finishing at the bottom of the Lowestoft sea wall.

Race: Saxon 5

When: Sunday, October 13

Organising club: Saxon Striders

Race HQ: Carlton Park Recreation Ground, IP17 1AT

Distance: 5 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Five miles race around Saxmundham.

Race: East Coast 10K

When: Sunday, October 13

Organising club: Great Yarmouth Road Runners

Race HQ: St Georges Theatre, Trafalgar Road, NR30 2PG

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: Route takes runners through the fast and flat pavements and promenade of Yarmouth.

Race: Holt 10K

When: Sunday, October 20

Organising club: North Norfolk Beach Runners

Race HQ: Gresham School, Holt, NR25 6EA

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Fast, flat, scenic multi-terrain course.

Race: Thurlow 5 and 10 miles

When: Sunday, October 20

Organising club: Haverhill Running Club

Race HQ: Thurlow village hall (The Street, Gt Thurlow, Haverhill CB9 7LA

Distance: 5 and 10 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Multi-terrain races held around the pretty Stour Valley villages of Great Thurlow, Little Thurlow and Little Bradley.

Race: Chelmsford Marathon

When: Sunday, October 20

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Central Park, Chelmsford, Essex, CM2 0LU

Distance: Marathon

Places: £38 attached, £40 unattached. Sign up here

Description: Major event that takes you through the centre of Chelmsford out to the Essex countryside.

Race: Trowse 10K

When: Sunday, October 27

Organising club: City of Norwich Athletic Club

Race HQ: Norfolk Snowsports Club, NR14 8TW

Distance: 10K

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: Competitors run beside Whitlingham Broad before following a two-lap route along quiet roads through the heart of Trowse and close to Whitlingham Hall.

Race: Thurrock 10K

When: Sunday, October 27

Organising club: Independent

Race HQ: Belhus Park, RM15 4PA

Distance: 10K

Places: £15. Sign up here

Description: Runners go out and back twice from the Royal Hotel to Rainham Marshes.

NOVEMBER

Race: Scenic 7

When: Sunday, November 10

Organising club: Stowmarket Striders

Race HQ: Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre, IP14 1LH

Distance: 7 miles

Places: Registration yet to open. More information here

Description: The course starts at Mid Suffolk Leisure Centre and heads out through Onehouse and Harleston then makes a three-mile loop back to Harleston before returning along the same route through Onehouse and back to the finish.

Race: Hadleigh 10/5

When: TBC

Organising club: Hadleigh Hares Athletics Club

Race HQ: Hadleigh United FC, IP7 5NG

Distance: 5 miles/10 miles

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: The races follow undulating country roads through Layham and Shelley and thanks to the support of sponsors there is some added bling! There will be a finisher medal for both races.

Race: Rag-it-Round Repps

When: Sunday, November 24

Organising club: Independent – Dune Runner

Race HQ: Bastwick Village Hall, NR29 5JP

Distance: 11K

Places: £18.50. Sign up here

Description: Scenic cross-country run through the village of Repps

DECEMBER

Race: Buxton 5K Fun Run

When: Sunday, December 8

Organising club: Norfolk Gazelles

Race HQ: TBC

Distance: 5K

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: Multi-terrain scenic course through Buxton countryside.

Race: Beccles Turkey Trot 10 mile

When: Sunday, December 8 (date to be confirmed)

Organising club: Waveney Valley AC

Race HQ: Sir John Leman School, NR34 9PG

Distance: 10 miles

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: The Turkey Trot is an undulating 10 mile road race visiting small villages on the edge of the Waveney Valley.

Race: Groggy Doggy

When: Thursday, December 26

Organising club: Bungay Black Dog Running Club

Race HQ: Outney Common, Bungay, NR35 1DS

Distance: 4.2 miles/2.1 miles

Places: Registration yet to open

Description: Rural riverside setting, with plenty of mud. Fancy dress and dogs welcome.