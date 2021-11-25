Application to vary a Premises Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11048785

Notice is hereby given that the University of East Anglia has applied to the Norwich City Council on 22 November 2021 to vary its premises licence for The Shop, University of East Anglia, Union Plain, Norwich NR4 7TJ.

The application is to extend the hours permitted for the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption off the premises until 3am every day of the week. The Public Register where applications are available to be viewed by members of the public can be accessed online by visiting www.norwich.gov.uk/licensing and following the link to the Public Register. Any person who wishes to make a representation in relation to this application must give notice in writing of his/her representation by 20 December 2021 stating the grounds for making said representation to: The Licensing Department, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich NR2 1NH. It is an offence under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in or in connection with an application for a premises licence and the maximum fine on being convicted of such an offence is £5,000.

MILLS & REEVE LLP