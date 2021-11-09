Town and Country Planning

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11036136

(Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION Proposed development at: Griffin Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, NR7 0AD

I GIVE NOTICE that Berliet Limited is applying to Broadland District Council for planning permission for: Outline planning application for up to 150 dwellings (up to 12,000sq.m) (Use Class C3) including dwellings classified as affordable housing, open space provision, access, internal estate roads, paths, vehicle and cycle parking, drainage, highways works and all associated works and operations including but not limited to demolition, earthworks, and engineering operations, with the details of appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale reserved for later determination. Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to Broadland District Council at 1 Yarmouth Road, Norwich, NR7 0DU by 30th November 2021.





*”owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than 7 years, or in the case of development consisting of the winning or working of minerals, a person entitled to an interest in a mineral in the land (other than oil, gas, coal, gold, or silver). **”tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. Signed: Hannah Leary, Barton Willmore On behalf of Berliet Limited Date 5th November 2021 Statement of owners’ rights The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.



