YMCA selling Norwich property for £850,000

A charity that helps disadvantaged young people is selling one of its Edwardian properties in Norwich for £850,000.

The property, which had been used to home single parent families as part of the Umbrella Project, is being marketed through Brown & Co.

Tim Sweeting, chief executive of YMCA Norfolk, said money from the sale will be used to purchase a range of two bedroom flats elsewhere in Norwich.

He said: “We want to find accommodation that is easier for families to use in the future.”

According to a plaque on the house, the property dates back to 1891 and is name “Walcote”.

It consists of six units of accommodation, ranging from one, two and three bedroom flats. There is also an office on the ground floor.

But Mr Sweeting said the multiple floors made it “difficult” for parents to go upstairs with a child and a buggy.

He said the families previously living at the house had already been found alternative accommodation.

“We house more than 200 homeless young people and families and we are always looking to review our buildings to ensure they provide the best accommodation for them,” Mr Sweeting said.

“It is our intention to get the same amount of accommodation [elsewhere in Norwich]. We don’t want to lose any if we can help it.”

He said YMCA Norfolk has been at the property since 2012 when it merged with the Umbrella Project.

“We hope we will be able to get a really good price for the house, as it is a lovely building in a very nice area,” Mr Sweeting added.

YMCA Norfolk has been supporting people within the county since 1865.

It works with disadvantaged young people and families who have been affected by homelessness, and provides accommodation for more than 260 people every night across Norfolk.

• For more information about the charity, visit www.ymcanorfolk.org

