How much did properties sell for at William H Brown’s auction?

Rose Cottage, Trunch, which sold for £246,000, £46,000 more than the guide price. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

William H Brown held its last auction of the year yesterday at the Barnham Broom hotel. Managing director and auctioneer, Simon Arnes, reports on the firm’s sale.

Nelson Street, Norwich, which sold at auction for £136,500. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk Nelson Street, Norwich, which sold at auction for £136,500. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

“Inclement weather and the current uncertainties of Brexit did not deter successful buyers at our auction.

“We had a good attendance and a lot of interest in the wide ranging lots on offer across Norfolk and the whole of East Anglia. “The results once again confirm the strong desire of the British public to be property owners, where bricks and mortar together with land remain one of the nation’s favourite investments.

Simon Arnes, managing director and auctioneer at William H Brown. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk Simon Arnes, managing director and auctioneer at William H Brown. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

A selection of the results are shown below:

Lot 1: Rose Cottage, The Hill, Trunch, North Walsham

A detached period cottage in need of updating, situated in a lovely spot. There had been good interest in this property and after several bids the gavel fell at £246,000. An excellent price with a guide having started at £200,000.

Lot 2: 24 Roman Way, Caister on Sea

A two-three bedroom semi-detached chalet bungalow requiring modernisation and updating. The guide started at £100,000. There had been strong interest in this lot, this was evident in the room with the successful bidder seeing the gavel fall at £147,000.

Lot 3: A parcel of amenity land approximately one acre near King’s Lynn

The guide started at £8,000 with the gavel falling at £13,000.

Lot 18: 10 Spinners Close, Swaffham

A semi-detached, two bedroom bungalow requiring some updating. The guide started at £120,000 with the gavel falling at £125,000.

Lot 20: 90 Nelson Street, Norwich

A two bedroom mid-terrace requiring some updating. The guide started at £115,000. This property was good for investment and the gavel fell here at £136,500.

Lot 27a: 40 Esdelle Street, Norwich

A three bedroom mid-terrace in a good location. The guide started at £120,000 with the gavel falling at £135,500.

Lot 29: 7, Finborough Road, Stowmarket

A two storey commercial premises. There was very strong bidding in the room with the gavel eventually falling at £312,000 with the successful buyer giving a cheer of delight on his successful purchase.

Lot 34: A building plot at Brancaster Road, Docking

These are rare opportunities and the guide started at £70,000. We expected well over £100,000 as the final result and the gavel fell after very competitive bidding at £135,500.

Lot 43: 81, Ryston End, Downham Market

A detached three bedroom house requiring improvement throughout. The guide here started at £160,000 with the gavel falling at £186,000.

“Above are just a selection of properties sold at the auction. As you can see from the selection above some of the prices achieved demonstrate the confidence that is still shown in today’s property market. Full results are shown in today’s newspaper and online. “

The William H Brown auction team led by Victoria Reek will be delighted to carry out a free market appraisal for anyone considering a sale by auction. They can be contacted on 01603 598975 or email auctions.norwich@williamhbrown.co.uk or see www.williamhbrownauctions-norwich.co.uk