Why you need to market your home for sale to the widest audience possible

There are all kinds of ways to market your home for sale, say Sheron Harley at the Property Shop. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

In today’s fast paced and technology driven society, it is essential to market your property in the most effective way, with the widest exposure. Sheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop, discusses.

Independent estate agents are experts in understanding the tools and techniques that help to sell a property. They know from experience what motivates and attracts buyers, and they are best placed to advise you on the investment required to market your property effectively.

Although traditional methods of property marketing are still very important, the internet and its improved access have made a significant impact on the property industy. Buyers and sellers are now much more informed than ever before. Being on one property portal alone is no longer enough as your property will be competing with hundreds of similar sized and priced homes. Relying on just one portal may mean you are missing out on valuable buyers elsewhere.

With almost 80pc of home movers using the internet as their preferred method for property search, it is important your property is promoted effectively online. Your property must stand out from the crowd and attract the widest possible selection of buyers.

With over 50 dedicated portals in the UK alone, it is difficult to determine which portals will attract the right buyers to your property.

What do you need to know about property search portals?

Different portals attract different buyers. Some are dedicated to promoting properties at the higher end of the market, while others are aimed at attracting buyers across the whole price spectrum.

Some portals will link directly through to the agent marketing the property, whilst others will feature additional marketing tools such as virtual tours. Even though buyers directly use search engines and portals to find property online, the majority will eventually refine their search to an agent’s own website. Therefore, it is important that your agent’s website is easy to use, up to date and well designed.

The Property Shop are members of the Guild of Professional Estate Agents. The Guild’s National Property Centre on London’s Park Lane is amongst the very best placed in Europe, attracting clients from all over the world.

We know that not all of your potential buyers will be from the local area. Many buyers from London and overseas are interested in relocating, upsizing, investing in or purchasing a second home across the UK. You may have just the property they are looking for.

Although independent estate agents are experts in their local area, access to London buyers can require a significant budget and resources. As a Guild agent, we have unique access to this powerful marketing tool, enabling us to expose your property to an audience of buyers who could otherwise be out of reach.

Here at the Property Shop we are always delighted to have a no obligation, informal discussion with potential vendors outlining our marketing and property portals, which provide widespread national and internatonal exposure.

The Property Shop, sponsors of this column, can be contacted on 01493 752100.