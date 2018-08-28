Splash out on kitchen style

The customer wanted a bold and reflective splashback to add contrast to their back and eucalyptus furniture Picture: Kestrel Kitchens Archant

They come in all sorts of colours, textures and finishes and are a great way to protect your kitchen from wear and tear – so it’s no surprise that the statement splashback is set to top the trends in kitchens this year. We spoke to three kitchen manufacturers in the region to find out what’s hot...

The style of splashback is really determined by the style of kitchen, says Edward from Kestrel Kitchens Picture: Kestrel Kitchens The style of splashback is really determined by the style of kitchen, says Edward from Kestrel Kitchens Picture: Kestrel Kitchens

Helen Mahon of Dream Doors Norfolk says:

“Splashbacks are very popular at present and there is a wide variety of options. They can be fitted just behind a hob – which is the part of the kitchen that gets the most wear and tear – or on all the walls in the kitchen between the worktops and wall units, which gives a smooth, streamlined effect.

“It is still popular to have a splash of colour and this can look particularly stunning in glass and if the main part of the kitchen is in neutral tones such as black and white, or the popular grey colour schemes which are very on trend at present.

“Most acrylic and glass splashbacks come in a range of beautiful colours and patterns such as stripes, sunset or woodland scenes and bold designs of glasses of wine, flaming chilli peppers or poppies.

This splashback uses restful, neutral tones in keeping with the rest of the kitchen Picture: Dream Doors Norfolk This splashback uses restful, neutral tones in keeping with the rest of the kitchen Picture: Dream Doors Norfolk

“With a glass splashback, it is also possible to have bespoke colours painted on the back, or even an enlarged personal photograph if you want to make a real statement.

“Alternatively, it is also very popular to have restful neutral colours for the splashback to tone with the rest of the kitchen, in various natural shades of stone, cream, grey, sage green, cashmere, mushroom, aqua and earthy/water colours.”

Rachel Harris of NBK | Norwich Bathrooms & Kitchens says:

The customers in this north Norfolk barn conversion wanted a splashback that reflected light back into the room and made it feel bigger Picture: Kestrel Kitchens The customers in this north Norfolk barn conversion wanted a splashback that reflected light back into the room and made it feel bigger Picture: Kestrel Kitchens

“We used to see stainless steel a lot but that’s out now – it is tricky to clean and looks more commercial.

“Our advice is to go for a tile. Choose a contrasting colour that is going to stand out and go linear with the design – it makes a big difference! This will create a feature within your kitchen that not only looks lovely but is also easy to maintain.

“Most people worry about the grout when it comes to cleaning a tiled splashback, but modern grouts don’t stain so there is no need to worry.”

Edward Hill of Kestrel Kitchens says:

“The style of splashback is really determined by the style of kitchen and, to some degree, the style of house. Being in Norfolk, there are lots of amazing character properties where people tend to go for the more traditional looking kitchen. For this our clients will either opt for an antiqued glass or granite splashback, which matches their worktops, with an upstand running along the back of the worktop to act as a barrier to protect the wall.

“With modern kitchens, people can be more adventurous with their choice, from bold coloured tiles and glass, or stainless steels if they are looking for an industrial look.

“Mirrored glass splashbacks can be used to help increase the size of the room and also bring in more light. Alternatively, you can add a splash of colour with painted glass.

“If you want to make a bold statement, then a granite or quartz splashback that matches the workshops and upstands always looks impressive.”