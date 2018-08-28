Home is where your health is...
PUBLISHED: 10:52 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 29 January 2019
kittijaroon
Germs are everywhere at this time of year – from coughs, colds and flu to the winter vomiting virus. Here are our top tips on what we can all do around the house to help banish the bugs.
1 Layer up
Rather than turning the thermostat up, opt for a blanket or an extra jumper. Having your central heating on full blast can create excess humidity which, inside, can have a drying effect and cause irritation to both your skin and your sinuses.
2 Open your windows
It might seem counterintuitive when the temperature drops below freezing, but circulating some air throughout your house can really help to blow the cobwebs away, flushing out nasty pollutants.
3 Filter out
Make sure to change the filters in your vacuum on a regular basis. While this is not a job to do just in winter, it can be especially important in cooler months when our indoor environment is more static. Vacuuming with a clogged up filter or brush is a pointless exercise – you’re moving more dust around, rather than getting rid of it.
4 Stay alarmed
Take the time to check that your smoke alarm is working – and your carbon monoxide detector, too. With our houses less ventilated throughout colder months, and with us likely to be using more and more fuel-reliant appliances, this two or three minutes is well worth your time.
5 Kick off
It might be time to take off your shoes and invest in some slippers, as a study in 2017 revealed that just over a quarter of all shoes carry clostridium difficile, commonly known as C.Diff, which can infect the bowel and cause diarrhea – certainly not something you would want to welcome into your living room! Store your shoes in a handy box as near to the front door as possible – it will be an easy way to let guests know what to expect.
6 Clean up your act
You might clean your kitchen and bathroom on a regular basis but what about the things you use to clean them with? Disinfecting sponges and brushes regularly can help to reduce the spread of viruses.
7 Grow roots
It’s not always about your physical health but your mental health too. Luckily for us, there’s an easy way to tackle both: get some indoor plants. Not only do they help to purify the air, but they can promote relaxation and mindfulness, and their added colour can brighten even the dreariest winter day.