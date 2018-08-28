Buy this home built in the reign of Queen Elizabeth I

Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: TW Gaze.

Buy this house which dates to 1580, the reign of Elizabeth I and full of original features like mullioned windows and exposed timbers.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: TW Gaze. Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: TW Gaze.

Tudor Cottage, Crossing Road, Palgrave is for sale for a guide price of £475,000.

It offers lots of historic features; its structure is an oak frame and it boasts wall and ceiling timbers as well as mullioned windows. The ground floor has been lowered to ensure good ceiling heights and while there are some low cross timbers on the first floor landing, the partly-vaulted ceilings in the bedrooms and bathroom more than compensate. The flooring on the ground floor is laid mainly with pamments and the bedrooms are carpeted, with the landing and bathroom having exposed original wide floor boards.

Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: www.twgaze.co.uk Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: www.twgaze.co.uk

The kitchen offers modernity; Shaker style units are set off beautifully with Corian work surfaces and there is a solid oak floor. The current owners have recently installed an impressive new shower room with underfloor heating. The dining room easily accommodates a large dining table while you also have a conservatory. Upstairs are three delightful bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside the owners have indulged their passion for gardening and the front garden features specimen trees and a variety of attractive roses, shrubs and perennials. There is a a summer house and terrace.

Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: www.twgaze.co.uk Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: www.twgaze.co.uk

Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: www.twgaze.co.uk Tudor Cottage, Palgrave. Pic: www.twgaze.co.uk

The straw thatched roof is in good repair and if well maintained is expected to last at least another 20 years, say the agents. The ridge was re-done approximately two years ago.

For more information, contact TW Gaze on 01953 641341.