See inside this beautiful former rectory for sale for £1.95m

The Old Rectory, Wells-Next-the-Sea, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Hidden away in the heart of Wells-Next-The-Sea is the most beautiful Grade II listed Georgian former rectory. Its structure is divine and it has been renovated and dressed in a contemporary style. Property editor Caroline Culot had the privilege of visiting The Old Rectory, Church Street.

Inside, I was in for even more of a treat as you walk into a hall with a really high ceiling and the most fabulous cantilevered ‘floating’ staircase. You have three principal rooms off this hall; a library which has book shelves filled with tomes, a beautiful sight, but also a cupboard which is cleverly concealed within the bookcases. I’ve seen ‘trompe l’oeil’ wallpaper depicting books before but this cupboard actually has real spines of books on it so it completely blends in with the real ones. You also have a drawing room and what makes these rooms so stunning are the proportions; very high ceilings, floor to ceiling shuttered sash windows overlooking a south facing lawn and substantial fireplaces yet they have been brought to life with the use of contemporary art and colour.

Also downstairs is a kitchen which has been fitted with contemporary units but in a Shaker style, so not too modern, and you then have a two bedroom annexe which has its own staircase and separate access but could be reincorporated into the main house. There is a huge tiled utility area too.

This house, which boasts over 6000 sqft, works hard for you as it also has a one bedroom flat/holiday let situated above the garaging and workshop in the former coach house, generating extra income.

Up that elegant staircase takes you to four bedrooms (two more are in the annexe) which are beautifully presented. The master bedroom, boasting a magnificent four poster style bed has an en suite with a contemporary slipper bath and modern shower. I absolutely loved the curved walls and there are also two original curved doors, one which leads back onto the landing. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that before; it’s so like the work of Sir John Soane but I could not find any record of the architect.

Interestingly, the house is of very fine architectural design, with both a hall and landing which are really substantial with very high ceilings. The landing boasts a marvellous barrelled ceiling, mirroring the curves in those walls and doors.

It would have been the rectory which served St Nicholas church and this must have been built for a rector of status. Records state a Rev Valentine Hill was incumbent in Victorian times and if anyone knows any more, please do let me know.

Outside you have just under an acre which makes this house more appealing to many and certainly for the time poor professional couple but it does have a large sweeping drive behind electronically operated gates as well as that palatial lawn and there also a beautiful swimming pool, improved by the current owners, with a very smart terrace area.

The Old Rectory, Church Street, Wells-Next-The-Sea is for sale with Sowerbys on 01328 711711.