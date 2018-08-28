See inside this heavenly manor house for sale for £1,950,000

A cottage annexe, swimming pool, paddock and tennis court all make this stunning coastal property in Holme-next-the-Sea a heavenly home.

Nestled in almost six acres of its own grounds at Holme-next-the-Sea, The Manor House sits in a world of its own.

Currently on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,950,000, the stunning Victorian coastal home includes a cottage annexe, swimming pool, tennis court and paddock.

Dating from the early 16th century, but substantially altered in 1854, the stone property is believed to have once formed part of the Le Strange Estate of Old Hunstanton.

It was also home to the Blyth family, one of Holme-next-the-Sea’s principal landowners, during the 19th century.

It retains many attractive architectural features including open fireplaces with sandstone, limestone and marble surrounds, decorative ceiling roses and shuttered sash windows.

The heavenly house is entered via a porch and then reception hall which runs the depth of the house and has a stone fireplace and oak staircase.

The main reception rooms are bright and airy: the drawing room has large double aspect windows to the south and east, a limestone fireplace and stripped floorboards.

The dining room has a marble fireplace, stripped floorboards and a full-height, south-facing sash window, which lifts to allow garden access.

The sitting room also has a marble fireplace, a bookcase and window shutters.

The kitchen is also a fabulous family space; it features a two-oven, oil-fired red Aga, original wooden cupboards, shelves and servants’ bells and a pamment floor.

Beyond the kitchen, there is a butler’s pantry, with an old stone basin, and a rear hall leading to a shower room, laundry room, boot room and cellar.

Upstairs, across two storeys in the main part of the house, there are three family bathrooms and up to eight bedrooms, including the master, which has built-in wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.

The annexe is self-contained and can be accessed independently from outside or through the main house at first floor level if required.

This has an entrance hall, two reception rooms, a well-fitted kitchen and a superb, double-glazed conservatory or dining room opening to a private area of garden. Upstairs, it has two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The Manor House is approached via a gravelled driveway, which leads through brick pillars to a turning circle in front of the house, where a central lawn is bordered by mature trees.

There is a charming courtyard and an attractive brick and carrstone former coach house, which is currently used as a boat house, garaging and studio.

The main garden provides lawns with borders and a variety of trees including cedar of Lebanon, yew and oak; there are views over farmland.

Within the grounds, a grass tennis court and heated outdoor swimming pool, which is sheltered by a high chalk wall, can also be found.

The Manor House at Holme-next-the-Sea is currently on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £1,950,000. For more information call 01328 730500.