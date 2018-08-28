The 12 months of lettings

Mike White from Martin & Co has his own version of 12 Days of Christmas. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Since its Christmas – well nearly – and we haven’t had much cheer this year what with Brexit and all, here for your mild amusement is a lettings version of the 12 Days of Christmas, says Mike White from Martin & Co lettings in Norwich.

Mike White, lettings agent at Martin & Co, Norwich. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk Mike White, lettings agent at Martin & Co, Norwich. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

You may need to stretch your imagination to sing it to the tune of the Frederic Austin original music though.

On the first day of letting, my true agent received from me:

‘A fine house to let and manage’

On the second day of letting, my true agent gave to me:

‘Two good quality prospective tenants’

‘And, a fine house to let and manage’

In the third week of letting my true agent gave to me:

‘A fully acceptable comprehensive detailed referencing report’

‘Two good quality prospective tenants’

‘And, a fine house to let and manage’

In the fourth week of letting my true agent gave to me:

‘A detailed executed tenancy agreement and a rent guarantee’

‘A fully acceptable comprehensive detailed referencing report’

‘Two good quality prospective tenants’

‘And, a fine house to let and manage’

In the fifth week of letting my true agent gave to me:

‘The timely payment of the net monthly rent’

‘A detailed executed tenancy agreement and a rent guarantee’

‘A fully acceptable comprehensive detailed referencing report’

‘Two good quality prospective tenants’

‘And, a fine house to let and manage’

Subsequent verses follow the same pattern…

In the sixth month: ‘the second

management visit report’

In the seventh month: ‘the boiler

service and new gas safety

certification’

In the eighth month: ‘legal updates

affecting me as a landlord’

In the ninth month: ‘A recommendation to a good quality contractor for work needed at my own house’

In the tenth month: ‘The offer of a tenancy renewal to my tenants at an increased rent’

In the eleventh month: ‘A signed tenancy agreement for a new 12 month period’

And, finally, in the twelfth month: ‘Total peace of mind that I had chosen my true agent’

Now you know I’m going to say that there is a serious message under-pinning this little ditty; how important it is to select your letting agent carefully and so on. But if you actually take the time to read my lyrics, you’ll note a good agent will simply get on with the job to provide a good service, without drama or giving you grief along the way.

Contrast that with other agents and liken them to the original lyrics of the song.

A good agent is like those rings; worth their weight in gold but they’re surrounded by a whole mass who crow a lot but really just see you as one of those cows to be milked!

Happy Christmas and a terrific lettings New Year.

