Student accommodation expansion plans prompt fears of overcrowding and anti-social behaviour

The bungalow on an unadopted track off Dereham Road in New Costessey, on the edge of Norwich, which could be expanded to take in 12 students. It currently houses up to eight students. Picture: Sophie Wyllie Sophie Wyllie

Neighbours have raised fears of anti-social behaviour and overcrowding over plans to extend student accommodation.

The change of use application to build a single-storey extension onto a bungalow on Dereham Road, New Costessey, has been put forward to South Norfolk Council by Jason Barker, from Wymondham-based Barker and Jones Property Ltd.

If approved by councillors, the former bed and breakfast which is on an unadopted road off Dereham Road, would expand from being able to house eight students to 12.

One neighbour said: "This proposed change from an eight to 12 person dwelling is completely wrong for this area. This is primarily a residential area with elderly neighbours and families. This property is situated near the end of an unadopted dirt track, I am under the belief that the drains are not far beneath the surface of this track and I am concerned about the damage any heavy building contractor vehicles may do to the drainage and to the surface of a sometimes very muddy and very pot-holed track. We already have trouble with drains backing up and worry this may contribute more to this happening.

"Let alone the parking for what may potentially be 12 vehicles as many students do have cars these days. Is this not just a case of un-necessarily overextending a property in order to get the maximum profit."

If approved there would be space for six cars and six bikes.

Anther neighbour said: "Since students have been renting this property we have endless problems with noise, rubbish piling up causing problems with rats. Poor drainage also causes problems with sewerage overflowing into my properties driveway. The disruption of the students has been bad with only eight living in the property if this is allowed to be increased the problems are going to get worse."

Costessey Town Council recommended the application was refused because of overdevelopment of the site, overcrowding, anti-social behaviour and refuse issues.

The South Norfolk Council environmental quality team was unable to support the plans because of insufficient flood risk assessment.

The Norwich Evening News approached the agent working on behalf of Mr Barker for a comment.