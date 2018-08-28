Strong demand for new homes

Reports in the national press over the last few months have highlighted a slow-down in the housing market during these uncertain times of Brexit negotiations. However, demand for new homes in East Anglia remains strong. Edward Parker, from Bennett Homes, discusses.

Throughout 2018, we have seen strong footfall and reservation rates for new- build across all our developments, from homes for first-time buyers stepping on to the property ladder for the first time to executive family homes and bungalows for active retirees.

We believe the high demand for new homes stems from buyers who are increasingly recognising the range of benefits that come with them.

Purchasers appreciate having the latest energy-efficient heating systems, excellent insulation and low maintenance with all new appliances covered by warranties. Our homes also come pre-wired for Sky TV and fibre Broadband connections and, with many features included as standard, buyers don’t have to pay extra for some of the fixtures and fittings, nor do they need to plan for those unexpected costs of maintaining an older property.

With new-build, there are also some excellent schemes to help buyers get on to the property ladder for the first time or to find a home suitable for a growing family. The government’s Help to Buy Scheme remains popular with customers, helping them to raise the level of deposit needed.

There is also our own equity share scheme where you can fully own your own home but pay only 75pc of the market value. This is available at our Saxon Green development in Ashill and The Signals in Watton. We believe this scheme to be even more attractive to buyers than Help to Buy.

Looking forward, we should remain upbeat about the housing market, where there continues to be strong demand from buyers looking for their next home – and when there is a clearer way forward with Brexit, perhaps we can all enjoy a greater degree of certainty in 2019.

