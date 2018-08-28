Logo
Ad Feature

Strong demand for new homes

PUBLISHED: 15:54 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:54 10 December 2018

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Reports in the national press over the last few months have highlighted a slow-down in the housing market during these uncertain times of Brexit negotiations. However, demand for new homes in East Anglia remains strong. Edward Parker, from Bennett Homes, discusses.

Edward Parker, managing director, Bennett Homes. Pic: www.bennett-homes.co.ukEdward Parker, managing director, Bennett Homes. Pic: www.bennett-homes.co.uk

Throughout 2018, we have seen strong footfall and reservation rates for new- build across all our developments, from homes for first-time buyers stepping on to the property ladder for the first time to executive family homes and bungalows for active retirees.

We believe the high demand for new homes stems from buyers who are increasingly recognising the range of benefits that come with them.

Purchasers appreciate having the latest energy-efficient heating systems, excellent insulation and low maintenance with all new appliances covered by warranties. Our homes also come pre-wired for Sky TV and fibre Broadband connections and, with many features included as standard, buyers don’t have to pay extra for some of the fixtures and fittings, nor do they need to plan for those unexpected costs of maintaining an older property.

With new-build, there are also some excellent schemes to help buyers get on to the property ladder for the first time or to find a home suitable for a growing family. The government’s Help to Buy Scheme remains popular with customers, helping them to raise the level of deposit needed.

There is also our own equity share scheme where you can fully own your own home but pay only 75pc of the market value. This is available at our Saxon Green development in Ashill and The Signals in Watton. We believe this scheme to be even more attractive to buyers than Help to Buy.

Looking forward, we should remain upbeat about the housing market, where there continues to be strong demand from buyers looking for their next home – and when there is a clearer way forward with Brexit, perhaps we can all enjoy a greater degree of certainty in 2019.

Do come along and take a look at some of our current developments: Woodlands at Old Costessey, The Signals at Watton, Saxon Green at Ashill, Tudor Gardens, Framlingham and Abbey Gardens at Thorpe-le-Soken. We look forward to welcoming you.

This column is sponsored by Bennett Homes. You can contact them on 01284 766057 or visit www.bennett-homes.co.uk

Latest Property Articles

Ad Feature Strong demand for new homes

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Reports in the national press over the last few months have highlighted a slow-down in the housing market during these uncertain times of Brexit negotiations. However, demand for new homes in East Anglia remains strong. Edward Parker, from Bennett Homes, discusses.

Ad Feature Thinking of selling your home in the New Year?

Caroline Culot
Selling your home? Make sure your paperwork is in order says Sharron Tennant, from Spire solicitors. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

If you are thinking about selling your home in the New Year, you may want to make sure you have the right paperwork, records and certificates in place in order to make the process smoother. Being prepared for any potential enquiries will help to avoid delays along the way. Sharron Tennant, from Spire solicitors, discusses.

Ad Feature What are the changes to capital gains tax?

Caroline Culot
pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Looming on the horizon are some most unwelcome changes in the way that UK taxpayers will have to report and pay for capital gains tax (CGT) on residential properties in the future. Jon Hook, managing director at Norwich Accountancy Services, discusses.

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Caroline Culot
Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

A Norfolk group chief executive has criticised ‘ridiculous’ lending criteria after he was forced to pull out of buying a city centre penthouse because he could not get a mortgage.

Anglia Square ‘love story’ project awarded £52,000 National Lottery money

Dan Grimmer
Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A team of volunteers is sought to help celebrate the history of Anglia Square, after a community project was awarded a National Lottery grant of more than £50,000.

Ad Feature The 12 months of lettings

Caroline Culot
Mike White from Martin & Co has his own version of 12 Days of Christmas. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Since its Christmas – well nearly – and we haven’t had much cheer this year what with Brexit and all, here for your mild amusement is a lettings version of the 12 Days of Christmas, says Mike White from Martin & Co lettings in Norwich.

Ad Feature What does 2019 have in store for the housing market?

Caroline Culot
It's crystal ball gazing time with agents like Louis de Soissons, from Savills, making his predictions for the housing market in 2019. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

How much did properties sell for at William H Brown’s auction?

Caroline Culot
Rose Cottage, Trunch, which sold for £246,000, £46,000 more than the guide price. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

William H Brown held its last auction of the year yesterday at the Barnham Broom hotel. Managing director and auctioneer, Simon Arnes, reports on the firm’s sale.

Video First look at what new homes at revamped Anglia Square could look like

Rosanna Elliott
How one of the homes at the revamped Anglia Square could look. Pic: Weston Homes/Grant Frazer

The controversial plans to develop Norwich’s Anglia Square have been given the go-ahead and here’s a first look at what new homes in the development could look like.

Ad Feature Do you have a bungalow to sell?

Caroline Culot
The humble bungalow? These properties have never been in more demand, say Watsons estate agents. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

The humble bungalow was once considered the house type that style forgot. But not any more. And with more people living longer and less bungalows being built, single storey dwellings have never been more popular. Whatever would Granny say?

‘Marmite’ plans for Norwich’s Anglia Square given approval, but government could have final say

Dan Grimmer
How one of the homes at the revamped Anglia Square could look. Pic: Weston Homes.

The developer behind the £271m Anglia Square revamp has likened the scheme to Marmite - conceding that some people will hate it.

Video It’s a yes! Anglia Square £271m revamp agreed after fierce six-hour debate

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

The controversial £271m redevelopment of Norwich’s Anglia Square has been approved by city councillors.

Live ‘Abomination’ claim as decision over Norwich’s Anglia Square approaches

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

It would be an “abomination” if the £271m Anglia Square revamp is given the go-ahead, the Lord Mayor of Norwich has said, as councillors get ready to make a decision on the controversial scheme.

Family to get keys to new home after caravan protest threat

Simon Parkin
Heather Gardens development in Hethersett where Scott and Gemma Wilson hope to finally get the keys to their new home from Taylor Wimpey. Picture: Archant Library

A family that had threatened to stage a protest at a Norfolk housing development over fears they could be homeless at Christmas have finally been promised the keys to their new home.

Anglia Square: City councillors get ready to make decision on £271m revamp

Dan Grimmer
City councillors will meet on December 6 to discuss the future of Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A decision on whether to grant permission for one of the most contentious and biggest planning applications Norwich has seen for years will be made today.

Anglia Square revamp could create 500 new jobs and pump £40m into economy, say Norwich City Council officers

Dan Grimmer
A decision over the future of Anglia Square will be made on Thursday, December 6. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The controversial revamp of Norwich’s Anglia Square has the potential to create more than 500 new jobs, while people living in the new homes could spend up to £40m a year, council officers have said.

‘Call time on this faceless, universal form of development’ - designer Wayne Hemingway joins Anglia Square revamp debate

Dan Grimmer
Designer Wayne Hemingway has joined the debate over plans for Norwich's Anglia Square. Pic: Nick Butcher

Designer Wayne Hemingway has joined the debate over the £271m plans for Anglia Square, urging city councillors to reject the proposals.

Businesswoman who was forced to pull out of the city centre enjoys her ‘best year’ in the suburbs

Caroline Culot
Yvonne Astley, of Astley & Co, was forced to relocate her business from Rose Lane in the city centre to Constitution Hill in the suburbs. Pic; www.astleyandco.com

An estate agent who had to pull out of a city centre office said she has enjoyed her ‘best year ever’ at premises in the suburbs - as the debate continues over whether businesses are being driven out of Norwich.

Watchdog backs call for government to have final say on Anglia Square revamp if city councillors say yes

Dan Grimmer
A decision over the plans for Anglia Square will be taken on Thursday, December 6. Photo: Weston Homes

A call for the government to make the final decision if councillors grant permission for the £271m Anglia Square revamp has been backed by civic watchdog the Norwich Society.

Nine new homes could be built behind historic Norwich building

Dan Grimmer
Crystal House in Cattle Market Street, Norwich. Photo credit: Heist Films

A fresh bid has been lodged over the future use of Norwich’s Grade II-listed Crystal House - and to build nine homes behind the back of the historic building.

Norwich is ‘in danger of driving away businesses,’ say property agents

Caroline Culot
Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Norwich is in danger of losing business investment because of a shortage of good quality commercial premises and an increasing number of road closures.

Ad Feature Why you need to market your home for sale to the widest audience possible

Caroline Culot
There are all kinds of ways to market your home for sale, say Sheron Harley at the Property Shop. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

In today’s fast paced and technology driven society, it is essential to market your property in the most effective way, with the widest exposure. Sheron Harley, managing director of the Property Shop, discusses.

Developer of Norwich’s Anglia Square hopes to avoid paying £8.8m levy

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Developers behind plans for Norwich’s Anglia Square are hoping to be excused from paying almost £9m, if their proposals get the go-ahead.

Ad Feature Want or need to sell a home quickly? Try Auction House

Caroline Culot
Auction can be cthe solution if you want to sell a property quickly. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Are you looking to sell a property quickly? Auction House, with four sale rooms in East Anglia, has the answer.

Boarded up landmark building could be a Wetherspoons pub

Caroline Culot
Hardwick House, once one of Norwich's finest buildings, is boarded up and now available to let. Pic: Luke Powell.

Hardwick House, one of the most impressive buildings in Norwich which is currently empty and boarded up, could become a pub as it goes up for rental after its £1.6 million sale falls through.

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

Dan Grimmer
The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

The controversial £271m proposal to revamp Norwich’s Anglia Square has been recommended for approval.

Controversial move to excuse Norwich developers from paying thousands agreed

Dan Grimmer
The Mile Cross depot. Picture: Google

A controversial move to excuse some developers in Norwich from paying a levy of thousands of pounds is crucial if sites are not to stand derelict, council leaders have insisted.

More than £1m to be spent to turn Norwich offices into council homes

Dan Grimmer
Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

More than £1m is to be spent to turn a block of offices into seven council homes.

Estate agents declare a ‘record breaking’ year for sales despite figures showing a 12 per cent nose dive

Caroline Culot
House sales are down across the region - but some estate agents are still reporting record months for transactions. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

‘Brexit is Brexit and people still want to move’ - that was the message from estate agents working in Norfolk and Suffolk who declare 2018 has been a better year for sales than 2017 despite new gloomy figures showing a 12 per cent fall in transactions.

Norwich man looking forward to Christmas after homeless charity gave him chance to rebuild his life

Peter Walsh
A picture of 'Stuart' who has now found accommodation thanks to the help of Emmaus homelessness charity. PIC: Supplied by Emmaus.

He spent last winter homeless and on the streets but this Christmas a Norwich man will have a roof over his head after he has been helped by a charity.

Number of homes sold in Norfolk and Suffolk take a nose dive as political uncertainty deters buyers

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Despite house prices rising, the number of properties sold has fallen; down by 12 per cent in Norfolk and 8 per cent in Suffolk compared with the same period last year, new figures reveal.

Ad Feature Want to use Help to Buy? You still have time.

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Important news for future house hunters contained in October’s budget was that the government’s Help to Buy scheme is to be extended – but only until 2023.

Ad Feature What are the legalities involved in selling off your garden land?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

If you’re thinking about selling part of your garden land for development, there are several things to consider. Carolyn Bunn, from Spire Solicitors, discusses.

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

Dan Grimmer
The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

It is one of the most contentious and biggest planning applications Norwich has seen for years - the revamp of Anglia Square - and a decision is just weeks away. How did we get to this point? And what is being planned? Dan Grimmer reports.

Norfolk house builders win industry ‘Oscar’ at national awards event

Caroline Culot
Joff and Juliette from Fleur presented with the award with Gabby Logan and Jack Whitehall. Pic: www.whathouse.com

A Norfolk couple who are house builders have won a national award at a ceremony likened to the ‘Oscars of the construction industry.’

Five years on from green light and still no houses built at arson-hit site near Norwich

Luke Powell
The Pinebanks folly and site from White Farm Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It is a derelict, fire-hit site that has been sitting empty for a decade in Thorpe St Andrew.

Neighbours fear 10 bedroom house in Norwich could have ‘negative impact’ on area

Marc Betts
Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bed home in Primula Drive. Picture: Google

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to create a 10 bedroom house.

Revival of ‘ghost’ ponds project and switched-on pupils scoop top county awards

Dan Grimmer
Members of North Walsham Conservation Group, winners of the Thriving Countryside award at the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) Awards ceremony 2018, held at The Hostry at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: CPRE

From bringing ‘ghost’ ponds back to life, to environmentally switched-on schoolchildren and energy-efficient social housing - projects in Norfolk have been celebrated with awards.

Ad Feature What is the importance of feedback?

Caroline Culot
pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

What’s the importance to a firm of feedback? Ben Rivett, of Savills’ Norwich residential team, discusses.

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Caroline Culot
Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Situated at the end of a no-through road, you would never have reason to find this magnificent house, originally the home of an esteemed Norwich coroner. And yes, it really is on a hill! Property editor Caroline Culot had the joy of visiting Hill House in Bramerton, for sale for £2.5million.

Controversial Norwich homes site could land City Hall housing award

Dan Grimmer
The new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From controversy to accolade - a Norwich housing development is up for an award.

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Caroline Culot
Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

This mid terraced house was bought at auction last year and the owners have completely renovated it, transforming it inside, and have now put it back on the market for sale for a guide price of £595,000.

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

Tom Bristow
The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

The landlord of a squalid block of city flats told his sales agent to report tenants who complained so he could kick them out.

Video See the panoramic view of the sea from these new homes for sale

Caroline Culot
St Mary's, Lowestoft. Pic: www.aldreds.co.uk

If you like the idea of really being by the sea, you might like to view a new development based on the site of a former convent right opposite the beach and sea. Property editor Caroline Culot went to visit St Mary’s in Lowestoft where homes are for sale with Aldreds ranging from £160,000 to £400,000.I grew up by the sea just a bit further down the coast and I absolutely adore the sound of the waves crashing. There’s nothing like a bracing walk on the beach in the winter for clearing your head. And, there’s something really rewarding about braving the water and having a swim in the summer - even more rewarding is the hot chocolate afterwards to get the feeling back in your fingers and toes! So, I relished an invitation to see this new development of 20 homes which have been built by Cripps Developments on Rectory Road literally a pebble’s throw from the seafront and beach. Ten properties have already been sold leaving 10 available ranging from a one bedroom ground floor apartment to a three/five bedroom end terraced house.

Ad Feature Winter is coming but what does that mean for the new homes market?

Caroline Culot
Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Tom Amis of Savills’ Norwich-based new homes team reflects on the market.

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Most Read

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Ad Feature What are the changes to capital gains tax?

Ad Feature Strong demand for new homes

Ad Feature Thinking of selling your home in the New Year?

Video First look at what new homes at revamped Anglia Square could look like

Local Guide