Now’s the time to embrace the chance to design your own home

Two new homes are being built in the leafy village of Coltishall – and their would-be owners are invited to put their mark on the design.

In a quiet corner of sought-after Coltishall, two impressive new homes are in the process of being built.

Set down a private driveway, in leafy surroundings, the detached, single-storey properties are on the market with Brown & Co for £675,000 and £695,000.

Currently under construction by renowned developers LambFord Homes, the high specification houses are being offered at an early stage to allow the eventual homeowners to have input into their internal design.

Each four-bedroom home will provide bright, airy accommodation, and will include features such as under-floor heating, air-source heat pumps and wood-burning stoves.

Richard Balmforth, who owns the company with his son-in-law Darren Rutterford, has been involved in residential construction for more than 40 years now.

He and Darren launched LambFord Homes five years ago with the aim of focusing on just five or six high quality, carefully designed, select properties each year.

“As soon as we saw the plot in Coltishall we realised it was almost unique,” he admits.

“It was in such a private setting and offered generous space, bordered by mature trees.”

The situation was perfect for the style and standard of homes the company builds, he explains.

“Many of those who buy our properties are looking to downsize but they find there is a shortage of good quality, single-storey homes.”

The houses each include a generous reception hall, leading through to the family kitchen, dining and living area, with bi-folding doors on to the garden.

There are also plans for a capacious sitting room, where the wood-burning stove will be situated, as well as a utility room and ground floor cloakroom.

One wing of each property will encompass the bedroom and bathroom accommodation. Three of the double bedrooms will have access to the family bathroom, while the master bedroom will have its own walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room.

“These houses will offer a combination of a traditional, almost barn-style exterior with light, open-plan living, energy efficiency and contemporary features,” says Richard.

He continues: “Virtually every home we build is sold off-plan: this allows people to have as much input into the interior as they would like.

“They can choose their own kitchen, bathrooms, tiling and flooring etc – they can even decide if they want certain walls removed or added.

“We can work with them to create their dream home.”

The properties, which each have private front and rear gardens, as well as double garages, are expected to be completed by mid-summer.

“They will make fantastic homes,” admits Richard, who has lived in the village himself.

“Coltishall is a very popular place because it has great shops, good gastro-pubs and all the other facilities you need.

“Yet it is also close to the river and the Broads, and within easy reach of Norwich. It is perfect for anyone who likes walking or boating and wishes to be within reach of the coast.”

He adds: “As with everything we build, our aim here is to create bespoke homes that sit beautifully within their surroundings.

“We take great care with all our properties and ensure that everything is finished to the Nth degree.”

The homes at Westbourne Road, Coltishall, are being marketed by Brown & Co at £675,000 and £695,000. For more information call 01603 629871.

Desirable Coltishall...

*The village of Coltishall sits on the River Bure, approximately nine miles from Norwich

*It has a long history – it was made a free town by King Henry III in 1231

*For many years it was a centre for malting and the construction of Norfolk wherries

*RAF Coltishall – important during World War Two – was located nearby until its closure

*Today the village is known for its picturesque riverside scenery

*It is also popular for its staithe, its pubs and its thatched church

*Coltishall is situated where the navigable part of the River Bure begins

*It is often considered to be the gateway to the Broads

*The village is home to a station on the narrow-gauge Bure Valley Railway