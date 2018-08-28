Video

Derelict Norfolk farmhouse sells for nearly half a million at auction today

Spratts Green Farmhouse, Aylsham. Pic: www.arnoldskeys.com

A Grade II listed farmhouse needing complete renovation went under the hammer for £480,000 today at auction. Here are the full results.

A nearly derelict farmhouse in two acres fetched over the guide price when it sold at auction today for £480,000.

Spratts Green Farmhouse, Aylsham, in need of complete renovation, sold for £5,000 over the guide price at the auction held by Irelands Arnolds Keys.

A packed town hall in Aylsham’s marketplace saw the farmhouse go under the hammer along with surrounding arable land of almost 99 acres, sold in a total of six separate lots totalling just under £1.8 million.

Here are the full results:

Lot 1 - Spratts Green Farmhouse, a Grade II listed property dating to the 19th century in red brick along with 2.03 acres - for sale for a guide price of £475,000. Sold for £480,000.

Lot 2 - 14.46 acres arable land at Spratts Green Farm - for sale for a guide price of £145,000. Sold for £180,000.

Lot 3 - 26.46 acres of arable land at Spratts Green Farm - for sale for £265,000. Sold for £375,000.

Lot 4 - 13.69 acres of arable land at Spratts Green Farm - for sale for £137,000. Sold for £170,000.

Lot 5 - 44.03 acres of arable land at Spratt’s Green Farm, for sale for £440,000. Sold for £530,000.

Lot 6 - 4.47 acres of low meadows at Spratt’s Green Farm, for sale for £40,000. Sold for £50,000.

Lot 7 - 3.44 acres of amenity land off Cutthroat Lane, Yaxham, for sale for £30,000 - £40,000. Sold for £42,000.

Lot 8 - 1.45 acres of amenity land off Spring Lane, Yaxham for sale for £20,000 - £25,000. Sold for £40,500.

Lot 9 - Riverside House and Traditional Barn, Letheringsett, for sale for £750,000 - £850,000. Didn’t sell.

Lot 10 Flat 2, Cliff Avenue, Cromer, for sale for £80,000 - £90,000. Didn’t sell.

Lot 11 44a Station Road, Sheringham, for sale for £155,000 - £165,000. Sold for £155,000.

Lot 12 108 Kett’s Hill, Norwich, for sale for £85,000. Sold for £145,000.

