Plans to create seven-bed shared student home in Norwich

The proposals would see the property at 45 Gilbard Road, Bowthorpe, extended on three sides to create three additional bedrooms. Photo: Google Archant

Plans have been lodged to create a seven-bed student shared house in Norwich.

The proposals would see the property at 45 Gilbard Road, Bowthorpe, extended on three sides to create three additional bedrooms.

Applicant K Wood had previously submitted plans to Norwich City Council to create a nine-bed shared home, but withdrew the application in August.

Comments from the public about the initial plans expressed concern about “very undesirable” tenants previously living at the property.

One person said: “This property was let to very undesirable tenants before where the police were called on a number of occasions, what is to stop this happening again?”

A planning statement included with Mr Wood’s latest application has attempted to address the concerns.

It said: “The owner wishes it to be known that the management of the property was in fact in the hands of the local authority via their appointed agent and that the contract was terminated by the owner because of concerns raised by neighbours.

“The property is now under the direct management of the owner and there have been no disturbances whatsoever since.

“We don’t believe that students will cause anti-social behaviour or cause any more noise pollution than a family living in the area would.”

To view the plans search application 18/01794/F at Norwich City Council’s planning portal.